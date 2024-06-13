Severn Trent’s Community Fund awards more than £1million to good causes in Coventry and Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than £1 million has been awarded to charities and good causes in Coventry and Warwickshire by Severn Trent’s Community Fund over the past four years supporting them in offering their vital services and projects.

Back in 2020, the water company committed to donating £10 million to projects in the region over a five-year period. An additional £1.6m was given in further support to help our communities deal with the impact of Coronavirus.

We have now entered that final year of the initial funding commitment to the communities across the Severn Trent region and the team are reflecting about the work that has taken place, the amazing people who they have met and looking at what comes next.

Across Coventry and Warwickshire, a total of £1,141,427 has awarded to 101 organisations, projects and charities since the fund began, which has benefited a huge 3,046,491 people.

Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Over the years, the fund has supported an array of amazing organisations, good causes and projects in the area including Historic Coventry Trust, Oldbury Cottage Care Farm CIC, St Catherine's Church Stoke Aldermoor, Hill Close Garden Trust and Saltisford Canal Trust Ltd.

Simon Brittain, Trustee at Saltisford Canal Trust, said: “We are genuinely delighted to have received this funding from the Severn Trent Community Fund, which enabled us to transform this boat into what we believe will is a fantastic, one-of-its-kind meeting space for our community.

“Our visitors rely on the appropriate use and management of our national water resources, and our visitors on foot enjoy all the benefits of being by the water. We are committed to the promotion of safe by water messages, our heritage and wildlife and habitat conservation, all of which will be made more possible through this dedicated community space.”

The look back over the past four years comes as the Severn Trent Community Fund releases its Annual Review for 2023/24. Throughout the past financial year, a total of £286,166 has been awarded to 17 organisations across Coventry and Warwickshire including Three Spires Family Support Trust and Hill Close Garden Trust.

The fund was set up to support projects with a link to one or more of our three elements of community wellbeing – People, Place and Environment, something that continues to be at the heart of the work that the team does.

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “What a four years it has been. Hugely rewarding, inspirational and wonderful to learn more about all the amazing projects and charities that are out there supporting the communities in Coventry and Warwickshire.

“Little did we know back in January 2020 when we first opened the fund to applications, how our first year would turn out with Coronavirus changing all our lives. It meant that straight away we had to pivot and supporting charities and community groups with emergency grants.

“But we adapted, we grew, people started to learn more about us and now four years on, to be able to see all the grants provided by the Community Fund having such a positive impact, all the hard work has been worth it.

“One thing that has shone through from all the projects across the past four years is the people at the heart of them and the incredible commitment to their communities and doing all they can for them. We could not be prouder to be a small part of their story.

“Now we look forward to the year ahead, helping even more projects and organisations and shaping what is next for Severn Trent’s Community Fund.”