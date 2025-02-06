Severn Trent’s Education Team launch new sessions for community groups and organisations

Severn Trent’s Education Team is branching out and offering its free and informative workshops to community groups and organisations in Coventry and Warwickshire.

The team has successfully been delivering sessions in schools across the water company’s region, providing a whole host of information about the company and the work that it does to young people.

But things are changing as from April, and the team will be combining its work in schools with getting into the community and speaking to customers directly about Severn Trent’s operations work and treatment processes.

Siobhan Bray is the Education Officer in the Coventry and Warwickshire area and is now looking to hear from groups and get them booked in for a meeting.

Siobhan said: “We have seen so many children enjoy and learn from our workshops over the years that we thought it was time to adapt them for a different audience and bring to life the work that we do for all.

“We’d love to host a free talk for your group, discussing all things Severn Trent and covering a variety of topics. Bookings are being taken now, and we will be hitting the road across the community from April.

“Schools don’t need to worry, we will still be making sure that we are providing our assemblies as well, this is just and added extra for all our customers to learn more.”

A total of 16,808 schoolchildren in Coventry and Warwickshire have been educated during the current financial year and the team hope to make the same impact with their community sessions.

The Education Team will be available to come along to meeting or sessions and offer a variety of workshops, or the team could even host a site tour at a Severn Trent sewage treatment works.

The new community sessions can cover water treatment and usage including tips on how to save water, waste-water treatment and recycling including how to avoid a blocked sewer, how Severn Trent is working on improving our watercourses, insight into customer support schemes and the help available and insight into careers and apprenticeships that are offered.

Siobhan added: “Our sessions usually last up to an hour and can be tailored to fit all requirements. All workshops are interactive, informative and above all enjoyable for everyone.

“If you are interested, please let me know your preferred topics along with what days and times are best for you and we will get back to you.”

For further details on Severn Trent’s Education Team, visit www.stwater.co.uk/education

More details about the community sessions and booking a slot in Coventry and Warwickshire can be found by contacting Siobhan at [email protected]