Severn Trent’s River Rangers reach 10,000 visits to its region’s waterways

Severn Trent has marked a significant milestone with its River Rangers reaching 10,000 visits to rivers and waterways across the region, while meeting with more than 2,500 customers and holding 710 meetings with several community groups.

This highlights the essential work the River Rangers have been doing since their launch in 2022 to monitor water quality, protect local rivers, and engage with and contribute towards in their local communities.

The team of 11 River Rangers who are based across Birmingham, Black Country, Worcester, Coventry, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Sutton Park in Sutton Coldfield have been at the forefront of Severn Trent’s efforts to improve river health and environmental protection, monitoring water quality across a range of rivers, streams, and brooks. Their work includes regular inspections, testing for ammonia, phosphate and chlorine, and taking part in conservation activities to support the local wildlife and habitats.

Lauren Quinn, one of Severn Trent’s Senior River Rangers, said: “From inspecting outfalls to engaging with the public, every day provides me with a new challenge and an opportunity to make a real difference. It’s rewarding to know that the work we do is having a direct impact on the quality of local rivers, as well as raising awareness about the importance of conservation.

“One of the highlights of the job for me is interacting with people in the community. Whether it’s explaining how we monitor the rivers or organising a litter pick, these moments provide an opportunity to build connections.”

Lauren, from Coventry, who has previously worked in environmental laboratory testing and site monitoring across the Midlands, is passionate about rivers, and maintaining habitats for local wildlife.

The River Rangers also play an important role in educating people about water quality and encouraging participation in conservation activities. The team regularly engages with residents, citizen science groups, and public officials to raise awareness about the importance of keeping rivers clean and healthy.

Gareth Mead, River Ranger Manager at Severn Trent, added: "Reaching 10,000 visits while meeting more than 2,400 customers is testament to the dedication and hard work of our River Rangers.

“These visits and inspections are not just about gathering data; they help to ensure that we are working quickly to resolve any potential issues that may impact the region’s rivers. Our team of River Rangers have become an important part of our approach to environmental protection, and we are proud of the difference they are making."

As Severn Trent moves forward, the River Rangers will continue their important work in protecting water quality, engaging with local communities, and supporting the broader efforts that help maintain the health of rivers for future generations.

The River Ranger’s work forms part of Severn Trent’s ‘Get River Positive’ programme, and earlier this year we saw that funding was secured as part of an accelerated £1 billion investment from Severn Trent’s investors, to improve the quality of waterways.

Severn Trent’s plans for the next five years will see the company spending over £2 billion on improving river health.

For more information about the River Rangers visit: Meet the river rangers | blog | Get River Positive | Severn Trent Water