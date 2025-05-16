Shake it like a Polaroid picture - care home celebrates world cocktail day

Overslade House Care home residents enjoying cocktail masterclasses in the gardens

Whether you’re a tequila fan, a whisky lover, a gin aficionado or you just like to mix it up and try something new, World Cocktail Day has something for everyone. It was certainly a day of fun-filled tastings for the staff and residents at Overslade House care home in Rugby Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the day, residents had so much fun taking part in a cocktail based quiz, a cocktail tasting masterclass, finding out about the history of cocktail making and trying their hand at coming up with new cocktails themselves.

World Cocktail Day is a global celebration of cocktails, the date marks the publication of the first recorded definition of a cocktail on May 13 in 1806 as a ‘stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters’. World Cocktail Day invites everyone to try something new, and perhaps a little exotic, this special occasion is celebrated by cocktail lovers worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violeta Baesu, General Manager at Overslade House Care Home said: “We have all had so much fun today trying all sorts of different spirits and mixers from around the globe. The weather has been absolutely beautiful for May and our residents really enjoyed their tasting session and had great fun sampling different cocktail recipes in our beautiful gardens.”

Overslade House Resident Noel enjoying World Cocktail Day

John, a resident at Overslade House Care Home commented: “I absolutely love a cocktail, there really isn’t anything better. I very much enjoyed trying some different mixes, I always like to try new things. I think I will sleep well tonight!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Overslade House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, dementia and respite care.