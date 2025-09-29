Shakespeare Distillery marks 10 years with celebrations and new product releases

Shakespeare Distillery is raising a glass to 10 years of crafting exceptional spirits in Stratford-upon-Avon with a weekend of 10th anniversary celebrations on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 October.

The anniversary celebrations will take place at the Distillery’s Stratford town centre shop at 1 High Street and everybody is welcome to come along, join in the festivities, and raise a glass with the team.

Highlights of the weekend include:

Celebratory gin & glass – To mark the occasion the distillery has launched a commemorative Stratford Gin bottle and tumbler. Available in limited numbers to purchase in store or online.

Two new products – Stratford Zero (their first 0% ABV spirit) a re-imagined version of their original award-winning Stratford Dry Gin, and a new Pinot Noir Gin, a collaboration with Stratford based Welcombe Hills Vineyard.

Exclusive discounts – 10% off the entire Shakespeare Distillery range, plus an additional 5% for newsletter subscribers and experience attendees that weekend.

Free tastings & cocktail demos – visitors can take a tour around Judith’s Tasting Room & Rum School, sample the latest spirits and enjoy a free cocktail.

£10 distillery tours – celebrating 10 years with special discounted tours (valid October 2025 – March 2026). Vouchers available to pick up in store.

Win big – customers spending over £30 will be entered into a raffle prize draw with award-winning gin and rum experiences up for grabs — and one lucky winner receiving a year’s supply of gin or rum*.

Simon Picken, Co-founder of Shakespeare Distillery, said: “Reaching 10 years is a huge milestone for us, from our very first gin in 2015 to a growing range of award-winning spirits and experiences, we’ve come a long way. To this day we remain an independent family business, crafting beautiful spirits with passion – all within our own distillery.

"We are so grateful to our customers, visitors and the Stratford community for supporting our journey and this anniversary is as much about thanking our community as it is about marking our own success. We’re excited to welcome everyone to join us for a weekend of fun, tastings, and new releases — and, of course, to raise a toast to the next 10 years of distilling.”

Since its launch in 2015, Shakespeare Distillery has grown from a small start-up to an award-winning, carbon neutral producer of gin and rum, and a leading visitor attraction with Distillery Tours, Gin Schools, Rum Schools, Gin and Rum Tastings, Cocktail Masterclasses and Gin Tasting Cruises.

As strong supporters of local businesses, the team champions fellow producers by stocking local goods in their High Street shop and collaborating on unique products and events. Its products are inspired by the town’s rich heritage, with sustainability and community at the heart of its operations.

* A year’s supply of gin or rum equates to 12 bottles