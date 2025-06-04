Shakespeare-themed Soft Play to open in Stratford-Upon-Avon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A brand-new soft play centre is preparing to open its doors in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon ahead of the 2025 summer season, bringing with it adventure, imagination, and a warm welcome for families across the region.

Tiny Rebels Soft Play is the first dedicated soft play attraction in the town, and has been thoughtfully designed to offer an enjoyable experience for both children and their grown-ups. Tiny Rebels Soft Play will be located in Bell Court in the premises formerly occupied by Italian eatery, Veeno.

With a strong focus on cleanliness, hygiene, and guest comfort, the soft play centre sets a new benchmark for family-friendly indoor attractions. From baby-friendly soft play pieces to high-energy climbing and sliding, Tiny Rebels Soft Play promises a space where both children and adults can feel right at home.

The new soft play centre will open in Bell Court this summer.

The soft play facility features bespoke play features which have been custom made to fit the centre's theme of ‘Stratford-upon-Avon. For Tiny Rebels’ youngest visitors there’s a Bancroft Gardens-themed play area, a gentle, sensory-rich environment inspired by Stratford’s riverside hotspot. Older children aged four and above, can tackle a two-storey adventure trail inspired by the town’s most famous resident, William Shakespeare.

At the heart of the Tiny Rebels Soft Play, is the brand’s mascot Rebel Jack. Jack is a wide-eyed and slightly cheeky explorer who embodies the spirit of play and curiosity. Young visitors are invited to join him as they swing, crawl, leap and laugh their way through Jack’s very own world of imagination.

Part of the team behind the Tiny Rebels Soft Play brand is former George at Asda Managing Director and Stratford resident, Chris Onslow. “We’ve created Tiny Rebels to be more than just a soft play centre,” said Chris Onslow. “As a Stratford resident, I’m incredibly proud to be opening something new and exciting for local families. We’ve been speaking with local parents for months to find out the most essential things they would like to see in a world class soft play centre. Tiny Rebels Soft Play has been built with cleanliness, hygiene and of course play at the forefront.”

The company said that planning permission has already been submitted for their second venue elsewhere in the country as the company strives to have a nationwide presence in the coming years. Joining Chris Onslow on the management team is co-founder Kelly Onslow, with investment backing to Tiny Rebels Soft Play Ltd coming from Tom Allsworth, co-founder of the Revolution Beauty Group.

There is no confirmed date yet for the opening of the Tiny Rebels Soft Play, but it is anticipated for works to be completed in Summer 2025 with development having already started in recent weeks.

The Tiny Rebels Soft Play team have already set their sights on expansion, with further sites planned across the UK in the coming months.

