Shared ownership homes available at Warwickshire housing development

A housing development in Nuneaton is down to the final homes available on its Shared Ownership scheme, which is ideal for first-time buyers struggling to save.

David Wilson Homes’ Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme, in partnership with Legal and General Affordable Homes, is now only available on three homes at the housebuilder’s Callendar Farm development, off Baler Drive.

Under the scheme, eligible buyers with a maximum household income of £80,000 and who meet the affordability criteria, can purchase up to 75% of a brand-new property and then pay rent on the remaining share.

There are three key benefits to the Kickstart Share Ownership scheme:

A bedroom in the Avondale show home at Callendar Farm

1. Reduced Deposit - Rather than placing a deposit on a new home based on the full market value, buyers will only put down a deposit on the share they are purchasing, which can make homeownership more affordable for those with smaller deposits.

2. Lower Mortgage Repayments – The mortgage will be calculated based on the share of the property, instead of the entire property price, making homeownership more accessible for those with a lower household income.

3. Opportunity for staircasing – After purchasing a portion of a Shared Ownership property, buyers have the opportunity to increase their share later on, in a process known as ‘staircasing’, that allows them to potentially own 100% of the property over time.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands: “We are dedicated to helping our customers achieve their goal of homeownership by offering a variety of schemes and savings to make it more affordable.

A street scene at David Wilson Homes’ Callendar Farm development in Nuneaton

“The homes available under the Kickstart scheme at Callendar Farm present an excellent opportunity for buyers ready to take their first step on the property ladder.

“We encourage anyone interested in these homes to visit our Sales Advisers, who will be delighted to guide prospective buyers through the process of buying their first property.”

Designed with first-time buyers in mind, a selection of three bedroom homes, including the Edwards, Logan, and Plato properties, are still available under the scheme, starting from £155,000.

Positioned off Watling Road, residents at Callendar Farm can benefit from a wide range of amenities nearby including an Aldi, Lidl, and Sainsbury’s supermarket, as well as a number of highly-rated restaurants and pubs.

Its prime location means both Nuneaton and Hinckley Train Station are within a short drive from the development, providing efficient links to Leicester and further afield.

For more information on the housebuilder’s developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8483, or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.