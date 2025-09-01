Shared ownership scheme brought couple together and into a new home

After living next door to each other for years in Bromford Shared Ownership apartments at Wychbury Fields, a couple in Hagley, Stourbridge have fallen in love, sold their individual homes, and moved into a Bromford home together.

Karen Butler, 59, and Tim Roberts, 61, moved into their shared ownership apartments in October 2021 and 2019 respectively, expecting to enjoy independent living into later life, both electing for homes on the ground floor.

Tim wanted to get back onto the property ladder after a few years of renting, while Karen had downsized from a terraced house in Worcester, seeking a lower-maintenance lifestyle.

Tim, an HR professional, said: “I was renting a flat in the area and wanted to own a home again. I always really liked the area and was excited at the prospect of moving, which I did back in 2019, when the properties were first built.”

Karen and Tim outside their Bromford home

Karen, an HSE professional, said: “I saw the apartments being built as I drove past them regularly, and they looked really nice. I just didn’t think the area would be affordable for me at the time because I didn’t know about Shared Ownership, but I was delighted when I was able to purchase one through the scheme back in 2021.

“My apartment was well-built, cost-effective and well-looked after by Bromford’s appointed service providers. It was perfect that Bromford welcome anybody, not just families.”

The pair soon became friends after living in adjacent apartments and becoming part of the same social group, spending evenings together.

Karen added: “We were so lucky to meet after ending up living next door to each other and becoming friends. The community at those apartments was lovely. We made loads of new friends and shared some brilliant social events and evenings together, like Scrabble nights and suppers in the communal garden.”

Karen and Tim walking their dog around the Bromford development

After realising that they wanted to move in together, the couple were walking their dog, Tyrion, when they stumbled across a two-bedroom house, not far from their apartments. They were pleased to find out that it was a Bromford home.

Tim recalled: “We both wanted to stay on the development, if possible, and when we noticed a house up for sale nearby it was good to learn it was a Bromford Shared Ownership home.

“We knew that this meant that the quality of the property would be good, that it would be well maintained, and it wouldn’t be very old either.

“The home was the perfect size for us, with two bedrooms and a small, manageable, private garden. The property was excellent value too, so we sold our apartments at and were able to purchase the new house at 100 per cent. Since moving in, we haven’t looked back.”

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, where the lease allows, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing their ownership of their home.

For more information on Bromford’s Shared Ownership, visit https://findahome.bromford.co.uk/en-GB/.