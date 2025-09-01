She did it! Rugby's Kimberley Woods wins first ever gold in women's kayak title at the World Cup

Rugby canoeist Kimberley Woods has won her first ever gold in the women's kayak title at the World Cup.

She won gold in the women’s kayak event on the first day of the Slalom World Cup in Tacen, Slovenia.

Kimberley secured the gold medal with a time of 79.69 seconds, making her one of only two female athletes to complete the course in under 80 seconds.

She said: “I’ve always been so close yet always felt so far away. Wondering if it will ever happen. Wondering if i just wasn’t good enough to win a kayak race, but I finally did it.”

The event took place from August 29 - 31.