She did it! Rugby's Kimberley Woods wins first ever gold in women's kayak title at the World Cup

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:35 BST
Rugby canoeist Kimberley Woods has won her first ever gold in the women's kayak title at the World Cup.

She won gold in the women’s kayak event on the first day of the Slalom World Cup in Tacen, Slovenia.

Kimberley secured the gold medal with a time of 79.69 seconds, making her one of only two female athletes to complete the course in under 80 seconds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve always been so close yet always felt so far away. Wondering if it will ever happen. Wondering if i just wasn’t good enough to win a kayak race, but I finally did it.”

The event took place from August 29 - 31.

Related topics:Rugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice