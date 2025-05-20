'She is our queen': Treasured Doreen celebrates 100th birthday in Rugby

A former jet-setter plans to celebrate her 100th birthday in Rugby with family and friends this week.

Sunshine-loving Doreen Smith, nee Drake, was born in Staines, Middlesex on May 23, 1925.

She was one of six children.

Doreen met and married her husband Ron Smith, who was a soldier during the Second World War.

Doreen with late husband Ron. Right: All smiles for her 100th birthday.

The couple had four children together. When their children were young, Doreen worked in a Horlicks factory while her husband was away at war.

She also worked at the café within a lino factory where linoleum flooring was made. As well as being a housemaker, she also worked in a laundrette washing the soldiers’ uniforms.

The Smith family spent a lot of time in Hayling Island, where they had a static caravan.

One of Doreen’s grandchildren, Sasha Scullion, said: “As the families grew and expanded, more of us would go there for holidays or the grandchildren would spend the summers there with nan and grandad.

Doreen at her special birthday party.

“Nan and Grandad moved to Rugby in 1990 to join family who had moved here and her husband Ron was also originally from Rugby. They were married for almost 60 years before her husband passed away in 2002.

"She has also been very well travelled and has visited some beautiful parts of the world such as Australia and America. Up until around 2019, Nan would often spend a few months of the year with her son who was living abroad, she loves the sunshine.”

Doreen’s hobbies included knitting and baking. She used to knit her grandchildren’s clothes when they were babies.

“Nan has always been the glue that has held the family together. She is the queen of the family with four children, ten grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

"She means the world to us.”

Nearly 40 guests enjoyed a meal in Dunchurch to celebrate Doreen’s milestone. Another gathering is planned to mark the occasion this weekend.