'She's such a character with a wonderful sense of humour': Rugby birthday girl is 103

A Rugby woman with a ‘wonderful sense of humour’ celebrates her 103rd birthday this week.

Betty (Betsy) Pearl Goodwin, celebrates her special day tomorrow (Friday).

Betsy, of Lawford Road, Rugby, was born on November 22, 1921, to mother Gladys and dad James, an Army man who fought in both World Wars.

She was the second born child, her eldest sibling was Joyce and she had two younger brothers James and Kenneth. Her brother James was killed in Italy just days before World War II ended. He was only 22.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward meets Betty and her family to mark her 103rd birthday.

Betsy lived in Avenue Road most of her childhood and teenage years. She remembers during the war a bomb exploded on the end houses at the bottom of Avenue Road.

She was sitting on the kitchen table at the time and the blast threw her off the table. She says her and her sister, Joyce, scared their mum when they left their house to go and investigate.

When she was 15, Betsy met a boy called Eric Goodwin. As time went on they became a couple and Eric became the love of her life.

During the war Eric was in the RAF and Betty worked in the munitions factory on Mill Road.

In the evenings she used to dance on stage entertaining the troops with her high kicking.

They married at St Andrew’s Parish Church, Rugby on June 10 1944.

In July 1945 their first child, Anne, was born and they lived in Lytham Road. They had four more children in the space of 19 years, Maureen, James, Anthony and Lorraine.

Over the years Betsy did a lot for charity, helping Eric who was treasurer of Rokeby Lions.

She enjoyed holding fetes and jumble sales and used to do a lot of crafts that she sold on stalls.

Betsy had 17 grandchildren, three of whom are sadly deceased. Eric passed away in 1976 and her daughter, Maureen, passed away in 2017.

She has a number of great grandchildren and some great great grandchildren.

Lorraine said: “Mum was active up until her late 80s, but she slowed down through her 90s.

“She stays cheerful and enjoys a joke and a laugh and she enjoys crocheting and playing games on her tablet. She says she thinks having a happy childhood, a wonderful husband and loving family has something to do with reaching the age of 103.

"Mum also believes that she is being paid tenfold for all the good she has done for others throughout the years.”

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward visited Betsy again this year.

He said: “She’s such a character with a wonderful sense of humour.”

"I took her some flowers and a card and had another good chat with her and some of her family.”