Shipston beacon builders are ready for VE Day

Once again the Shipston-on-Stour Beacon Builders have been busy preparing for the forthcoming VE Day celebrations in their own indomitable way.

Commencing the project in January, our growing team of volunteers spent their Sunday mornings gathering and bundling 500 bales of hedge trimmings known as faggots from around the farmlands of Shipston.

This has finally culminated with this year’s build taking three days. Our Union Jack flag is kindly loaned to us by Rebecca Ashley and this year we are pleased to have been sponsored in the form of shirts and hats by Mr David Allsopp of the Thirst Edition Micropub in Church Street, Shipston.

The lighting of the beacon will take place at 9.30pm on Thursday, May 8 at Whaddons Farm, Darlingscott Road, Shipston-on-Stour after a day of commemorative celebrations in the town organised in conjunction with Shipston Royal British Legion.