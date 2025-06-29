Shipston Proms Music Festival 2025 finished with a bang

The 27th Shipston Proms Music Festival finished with a bang with the final night Street Party on Saturday 28th June, headlined by the irrepressible Rick Parfitt Junior and his RPJ Band, supported by Birmingham’s The Reggulites, Thom Kirkpatrick and the Shipston Introducing winners Mimi Rogers & Jamie Webber and Jay Mac.

The final Sunday included for the kids Calypso Kids & Dancing with Dash at the Scout Hut, an early journey through Jazz, Blues, Swing & Ragtime from Hot Fingers at The George Inn, Lower Brailes, the re-formed and excellent Elastic Band with Laura Joy on vocals at The Black Horse Inn and finally a great evening with a traveller’s guide to Gilbert & Sullivan from the Astwood Bank Operatic Society at the Townsend Hall. They included pieces from famous plays such as Pirates of Penzance, Mikado, HMS Pinafore and Yeoman of the Guard.

Monday brought us a second helping of Hokum & Hooch (Rikki Hansel & Rebecca Hallworth) at Thirst Edition (after they also appeared on the launch night) with Tuesday bringing the very popular Open Mic hosted by Barney Porter. There was a lot of interest from local musicians with performances including Charlie Martin, Annie Wilson, Hector Banks, the Anthill Stompers (Matt Watkins & Eleanor Stanley), Graham White and a duet between Annie Wilson and Barney Porter.

Wednesday brought a change of venue and genre with the Young Musician’s Concert at St. Martin’s Church, Barcheston with some high-quality performances with the artists curated by Helen Porter. This included Edwin Lancaster on guitar with ‘Bolero’, Jenny Beech on descant recorder with Handel’s ‘Sonata in C’, Sam Conisbee on both piano with ‘Hey Jude’ and guitar with ‘Signe’ and a great violin performance from Tao Sim with ‘Praeludium and Allegro’

Laura Joy & Elastic Band (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

Thursday was another busy day with in the morning the Shipston Warm Hub in partnership with Stour Health & Wellbeing at the Ellen Badger Hospital with music from Helen & Tim Porter. In the evening there were three events with Wes Finch & the CB Trio at Talton Lodge (with pizza and Paella), Bolohead fronted by Upton Blues Festival Director of Music Stephen Steinhaus at the Cotswolds Distillery in Stourton and The Pavilionaires, a U3A Jazz Band at Cherrington Hall.

The penultimate day on Friday 27th brought us a great hot night of the Oasis 96 tribute act supported by Off the Grid at the Townsend Hall, Double Act at The George townhouse and a great evening of brass band music with the Shipston Town Band and Stour Concert Brass, playing separately and together across the evening to a packed church.

That led us to a packed town square with the last night Street Party with great performances from the Shipston Introducing winners Mimi Rogers & Jamie Webber and Jay Mac with a great segue between the performances. Then Thom Kirkpatrick demonstrated his amazing loop technology so he was playing multiple instruments at the same time which entertained the crowds.

Then Birmingham band The Reggulites (including Shipston local Teebs Bryan on keyboards) led us through some great Reggae music with lots of dancing from the audience.

Sam Conisbee performing at Young Musician's Concert (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

Then headliners Rick Parfitt Junior and his RPJ band took to the stage to an expectant packed crowd, who remembered his headline set from the 2022 Shipston Proms last night. They were not disappointed with a brilliant set that got the crowds with their hands in the air.

The 2026 Shipston Proms Music Festival is scheduled for 19th June to 4th July 2026 in around Shipston and local villages.