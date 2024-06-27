Shocked walkers discover fly-tippers have finally lost their heads in Brinklow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocked walkers had to do a double take on their canalside stroll in Brinklow yesterday (Wednesday).

Shameless fly-tippers dumped hairdressing mannequin heads by the water along with other unwanted items.

Photographer Gillian Taylor said the mess has now been cleared.

She said: “The area is headless now if anyone is thinking of getting some.”

If you see rubbish dumped in the borough, report it to Rugby Borough Council.