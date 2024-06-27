Shocked walkers discover fly-tippers have finally lost their heads in Brinklow

By Lucie Green
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 10:49 BST
Shocked walkers had to do a double take on their canalside stroll in Brinklow yesterday (Wednesday).

Shameless fly-tippers dumped hairdressing mannequin heads by the water along with other unwanted items.

Photographer Gillian Taylor said the mess has now been cleared.

She said: “The area is headless now if anyone is thinking of getting some.”

If you see rubbish dumped in the borough, report it to Rugby Borough Council.

Take photos where it is safe to do so. Visit https://www.rugby.gov.uk/w/fly-tipping

