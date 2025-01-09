Shop sustainably in 2025 and donate your unwanted items to help your local hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Myton Hospices Donation Drive Thru events are an easy way to donate your unwanted items to your local charity – simply drive up and they’ll help unload… drive away and enjoy your day! All in less than five minutes, no parking fees; no hassle and assistance on hand, all whilst supporting your local hospice.

The new dates for 2025 for your diary are as follows:

Warwick Myton Hospice

Saturday 4th January, Saturday 22nd February, Wednesday 26th March, Saturday 17th May, Wednesday 9th July, Wednesday 13th August, Saturday 27th September and Wednesday 12th November.

The Myton Hospices - 2025 Retail

Rugby Myton Hospice

Saturday 25th January, Saturday 12th April, Saturday 26th July and Saturday 18th October.

Coventry Myton Hospice

Saturday 8th February, Saturday 26th April, Saturday 7th June and Saturday 6th September.

You can find out more information and book your slot online at www.mytonhospice.org/drive

Myton also offers a home collection service for larger items and furniture, making it as easy as possible to donate your goods. Find out more online at www.mytonhospice.org/collection

Myton is always looking for high-quality donations that can be sold to help fund the care of 1 in 4 patients in their hospices and the community. Donating your unwanted items will play a crucial role in supporting Myton’s mission to care for people living with a wide range of life-limiting illnesses, and their families, right from diagnosis to end of life.

The Myton Hospices has opened a new shop at Market Place in Nuneaton, having relocated just a few doors down from their previous location in the town. Myton’s Retail Team is excited to continue raising vital funds at the new setting, selling a wide variety of homeware items, including pre-loved furniture, new white goods, decorative pieces such as pictures and mirrors, and PAT tested electrical appliances.

The new shop has something for everyone and it’s the perfect opportunity to shop sustainably whilst supporting a much-loved local charity. You can find the new shop at 2A Market Place, Nuneaton, CV11 4EA.

Myton has 26 shops across Coventry and Warwickshire so wherever you are you can support their vital work whilst bagging yourself a bargain. You can find your nearest store online at www.mytonhospice.org/shops