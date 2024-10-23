Showcase serves up over 100 potential customers to Coventry and Warwickshire for hospitality sector suppliers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major food and drink showcase has served up more than 100 potential new customers to Coventry and Warwickshire’s diverse range of hospitality sector suppliers.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coventry & Warwickshire Food and Drink Showcase welcomed around 30 exhibitors to Warwick Racecourse, including some of the best food and drink producers from across the region.

It took place as part of the Grand Season Opener at the racecourse, with business-to-business networking, workshops and expert advice in the morning, before opening up to racegoers in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event attracted breweries, distilleries, vineyards, pizzerias, bakeries, coffee companies and many more suppliers to the hospitality sector.

Panel at the event

The showcase was organised by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), which includes Destination Coventry, Shakespeare’s England, Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council.

It provided opportunities for exhibitors to meet decision makers from potential clients and encourage people across the sector to discover and use local suppliers.

Entertainment included performances from spontaneous poet Judge the Poet from Stratford-upon-Avon, who took words from the audience and crafted an improvised poem about the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests were also treated to a live cookery demo from award-winning chef Sophie Hyam, who spoke about championing local suppliers and cooked a succulent rib-eye steak for the audience to enjoy.

Businesses also gained insights into business support, procurement, packaging, sustainability and business development from an expert Q&A panel.

The panel included Steve Ogden, General Manager at Ansty Hall, Laura Delahunty, Account Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, Mark Farr, CEO at Purple Planet Packaging and Daniel Bentley, Operations Director at Cobbs Farm Shop.

Colleen Muldoon-Taylor, Business Development Manager at Destination Coventry, said: “This event was a celebration of Coventry and Warwickshire food and drink, showcasing the amazing array of incredible producers and suppliers we have in this region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We set out to highlight the diversity of food and drink in the region and the event certainly did that. We hope that it will provide a boost to their businesses, and they also went away with some insights on how to take their business to the next level from our expert panel.”

Darren Tosh, Operations and Marketing Director at South Warwickshire’s tourism board Shakespeare’s England, added: “Our local food and drink suppliers are the bedrock of our communities – and our tourism offering too – both directly to consumers and also to venues and attractions themselves, so it was brilliant to see some of our most talented independent businesses expanding their network.

“It was great to walk round the room and hear so many great stories – from businesses started up during Covid that are now flourishing, others gearing up to expand their footprint, and those that are championing sustainable packaging.”

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change at Coventry City Council, said: “We are always looking at ways we can support local businesses and the many local people that run them or work for them and events like these really help make that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events like this showcase the great talent we already have, and encourages new businesses to work in this growing sector which in turn creates jobs and boosts the economy. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Councillor Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “As a region we have an excellent range of suppliers of food and drink, and as employers and part of our visitor offer, they are vital towards our economic growth.

“Coventry & Warwickshire Food and Drink Showcase was a vibrant event, imaginatively hosted by the Local Visitor Economy Partnership and hopefully yielded many productive connections for its exhibitors and visitors.”