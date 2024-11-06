Simply the best - Registered nurse and head housekeeper scoop coveted national title

Mandy Smith and Merline Geevamoney at Overslade House Care Home in Rugby have beaten all the competition to be crowned for the National Lifetime Achievement Award and Registered Nurse of the Year Award in the Barchester Care Awards 2024.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 262 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 5,200 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Mandy and Merline are over the moon to have been named the national winners, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted titles.

Mandy and Merline both said: “We could not believe it when our names were called, thank you to everybody that nominated us for these awards”

Merline Geevamoney Registered Nurse with Julia Atherton, Director of Nursing and Dementia and Chief Executive Dr. Pete Calvely

Mandy and Merline’s win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place on October 23 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Barchester’s many exemplary staff members who work tirelessly to deliver the best care to their residents and patients every day.

General Manager, Violeta Baesu, said: “This is an amazing achievement, to win one award for our home is amazing but to win two is testament to the high quality of staff at Overslade House and their loyalty and dedication. Mandy and Merline deserved to be nominated for always going over and above in helping to care for our residents daily and we are all so proud of them.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, added: “Hosting the Barchester Care Awards where we recognise and thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication is without doubt my favourite day of the year. We have the best teams in the world and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of our members of staff, they are all absolutely amazing.”