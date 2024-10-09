Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby mum has walked away with two titles in an all inclusive natural beauty pageant.

Louise Brady, 48, won her age category in Miss British Empire and the ‘Queen of Queens’ award in the last heat.

The awards took place in Norwich and Louise impressed judges when she took to the stage.

She said: “I was representing our area on the national stage, but it is in fact a global title of Miss British Empire and I compete in the Ms Division.

Louise on stage. Picture: Josie Tate (The Kerri Parker Academy).

“The academy running the competition is The Kerri Parker Academy and Kerri herself was the current world Ms British Empire winner and has just got back from LA where the competition is based. It was Kerri's title that I took over.

“I competed on stage in evening wear, cocktail dress and a UK themed round where we style an outfit with the colours of the Union Jack.”

The winner will receive modelling opportunities here and in the USA.

Louise said: “It would be my dream to go LA to compete and model as Kerri has done.

"We are scored on our confidence, style and personality but anyone can enter - physical size, disabilities, scars or such do not matter. It's extremely inclusive here in the UK.

"We all support each other as a family.”