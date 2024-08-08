Sizzling family fun! Revel in a day of culinary celebration at Rugby Food Festival

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:42 GMT
Foodies are invited to a sizzling celebration in Rugby this autumn.

Families are invited to revel in a day of culinary celebration at the Rugby Autumn Food & Drink Festival.

The free event, organised by Rugby First, takes place on Saturday, September 21, between 11am and 5pm in Regent Street.

It promises a delightful experience for food lovers and families alike, with stalls, a demonstration kitchen, and family entertainment.

Library picture of previous food festival.
Library picture of previous food festival.

The day includes more than 50 food and drink stalls showcasing the best in local and international cuisine – from gourmet burgers and artisan cheeses to exotic spices and delectable desserts.

Guests can enjoy demonstrations at the Pop-up Kitchen. Chefs will create mouth-watering dishes and share their cooking secrets.

Family entertainment includes face-painting, funfair and engaging street entertainment.

Linda Lowne, Business Director for Rugby First said: “We’re really excited that the Rugby Autumn Food and Drink Festival is coming back to the town centre again.

"There has been a lot of interest from stallholders and the festival is now fully booked, which is great news.

"Similar to previous events we expect to see good numbers on the day, which will not only benefit the other town centre businesses but also give added vibrancy, and a real buzz to the town centre.”

She added: “Finally, a special thank you to all those businesses who are supporting the event.”

