Sky Blues in the Community announce new Parkinson's friendly walking football sessions

Coventry City fans who are living locally with Parkinson's and other neurological conditions are being encouraged to try a new walking football programme which is being delivered by Sky Blues in the Community, the charitable trust at Coventry City Football Club.

Where: Alan Higgs Sports Centre, Allard Way, Coventry, CV3 1HW

When: Weekly on a Wednesday from 10am to 11am.

Walking football can be a fun and social way for people with neurological conditions to get active together.

Cost: free

Supported by Parkinson’s UK and the English Football League (EFL) in the Community, the new sessions are designed to be a fun and friendly way for local people living with Parkinson’s or similar neurological conditions to get active.

Experienced coaches are on hand to offer specially designed training drills and matches for all ages and abilities with a long term health condition.

No previous experience of walking football is required, and carers and relatives are also welcome to watch or join in. It is recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear for playing football and to bring a bottle of water.

How walking football can help people with neurological conditions

Walking football can have many benefits for people living with neurological, or long term health conditions, including:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

More social interactions

Improved wellbeing and mental health

John Szyndler, Mental Health & Wellbeing Manager at Sky Blues in the Community, said:

"We are delighted to launch these new walking football sessions, supported by Parkinson's UK and the English Football League, as part of our ongoing commitment to promoting health and wellbeing in our community.

“Walking football has been a core part of Sky Blues in the Community's charity work for several years, and this new initiative provides an excellent opportunity to continue raising awareness for people living with Parkinson's and similar neurological conditions.

“These sessions offer a welcoming environment for individuals to stay active, engage in sport, and build meaningful friendships and peer support networks. We believe that every step counts in improving quality of life, and we're proud to help make that possible for our community members.”

Coventry are one of fifteen EFL Football Club charities that have received funding to create specialist walking football sessions for people with neurological conditions, including Parkinson's.

The £45k funding injection will be distributed to Clubs in England as part of a collaboration between EFL in the Community, Parkinson's UK and the Football Association.

Debbie Cook, Director of Community at the EFL said:

"EFL in the Community, the FA and Parkinson's UK all share the common goal of increasing access to walking football programmes for those living with Parkinson's and other neurological conditions in the UK.

“This funding will have a significant impact in communities across England by providing sessions for a group that could otherwise face barriers to accessing appropriate physical exercise.

"Across England and Wales, EFL Football Club charities continue to offer a huge range of programmes that help create healthier, stronger and thriving communities."

To find out more about the new walking football sessions, call 02476 786 349 or email [email protected]