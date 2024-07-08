Smiles all round at Overslade House for Friendship Day
Friendship Day falls on the 30th July, however the students wanted to meet our residents before their summer break. Staff and residents made some new friends today with Rugby Free Secondary school who can’t wait to come back and talk to the residents again
Maureen, a resident at the home, commented: “We’ve had such a lovely day. It has been wonderful to make new friends and talk to the students who were so enthusiastic and brightened up everybody’s day. “
Violeta Baesu, General Manager at the home, said: “Everyone at Overslade House was keen to meet the students at Rugby Free Secondary School. It was really nice to see residents engaging with the students and also with their friends both in and outside the home, and I think it made everyone realise just how amazing it is to have good friends.”
The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between people, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.
Today, Friendship Day is celebrated in many countries across the globe and is a special occasion that encourages the local community to celebrate their friendships – old and new – by spending time with their friends and loved ones and making new friends.
