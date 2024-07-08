Smiles all round at Overslade House for Friendship Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Overslade House had a blast celebrating Friendship Day . There were smiles all round as residents reminisced with students from Rugby Free Secondary School about their friends and some of the wonderful times they had shared over the years and also talking about history and reading old newspapers about historical events.

Friendship Day falls on the 30th July, however the students wanted to meet our residents before their summer break. Staff and residents made some new friends today with Rugby Free Secondary school who can’t wait to come back and talk to the residents again

Maureen, a resident at the home, commented: “We’ve had such a lovely day. It has been wonderful to make new friends and talk to the students who were so enthusiastic and brightened up everybody’s day. “

Violeta Baesu, General Manager at the home, said: “Everyone at Overslade House was keen to meet the students at Rugby Free Secondary School. It was really nice to see residents engaging with the students and also with their friends both in and outside the home, and I think it made everyone realise just how amazing it is to have good friends.”

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between people, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.