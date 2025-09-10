Smiles, laughter and community spirit at Millcroft Care Home’s Summer Fete

The event was a resounding success, with the rooms of Millcroft filled with joy and community spirit. Guests enjoyed a wide variety of activities and entertainment, including two bustling tombola stalls, a free face painting station, handmade crochet and craft stalls, a lively Zumba session, and music from a live singer. Families also made the most of the bouncy castle, free pony rides, hook-a-duck, and children’s craft activities. A delicious BBQ, an ice cream van, and refreshing Pimm’s for the parents kept everyone well-fed and refreshed throughout the day.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, Lyndsay Sard said: “What a fantastic day we had at our Millcroft Summer Fete! We were delighted to welcome so many members of the local community, families, and friends. The smiles, laughter, and sense of togetherness made it a day to remember. A big thank you goes out to everyone who joined us and made the day so special.”

The Summer Fete is just one of many seasonal events Millcroft Care Home has enjoyed this year, as residents and the team embrace the spirit of summer. With the colder months approaching, Millcroft is now preparing for cosy indoor gatherings and celebrations such as Harvest Festival – creating even more opportunities for residents and families to come together in warmth and kindness.

Millcroft Care Home is proud to be part of HC-One, the UK’s leading care provider, with over 280 kind and cosy homes nationwide. As the seasons change, new residents are warmly welcomed to experience all that Millcroft has to offer, from engaging activities to the comfort of a caring, close-knit community.

