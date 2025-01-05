Snow time! Were you up early enough to see a sprinkling of the white stuff in Rugby?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Rugby woke up to the magical sight of snow this morning (Sunday).

The white stuff fell on cars, roofs and gardens, with most paths and roads now much clearer.

It should be gone by midday but remains very chilly.

The remainder of the day will be cloudy and milder with a few blustery showers.

Warwickshire Police are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads.

