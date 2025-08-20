Songs from the Stage: Coventry welcomes Welsh choir

The Salvation Army Coventry City is thrilled to host the beloved Mothers and Daughters Choir from Llanelli, South Wales, for a weekend of soul-stirring music, celebration, and community gathering from Saturday 13 to Sunday 14 September.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlight of the weekend will be a special evening concert on Saturday 13 September at 7 pm, where the acclaimed vocal group will lift spirits with their rich harmonies and inspiring songs. The Coventry City Salvation Army Band will also take the stage, bringing their powerful sound and local pride to this stirring night of music and hope.

“This is more than just a concert,” said Jenny Forman, Church Leader at Coventry City Salvation Army. “It’s a weekend of worship, friendship, and celebration. We’re honoured to welcome the Mothers and Daughters Choir to Coventry, and we know their message and music will encourage everyone who attends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in South Wales, the Mothers and Daughters Choir is cherished for its emotional performances, cross-generational connection, and its mission to bring healing and joy through music.

Mothers and Daughters Choir

The musical ministry will continue on Sunday 14 September, with the choir leading the 10:30am worship service, followed by a final celebration service at 3:00pm, supported once again by the Band and the Coventry Choir. Both Sunday services are free and open to all.

Steve Forman, Church Leader at Coventry City also added, “Everyone is welcome – whether you’ve been part of our church for years or are just looking for a place to feel uplifted and connected. Come along and experience a weekend full of joyful praise and meaningful fellowship.”

Event summary:

Saturday, September 12 – 7pm

Evening Concert: Mothers and Daughters Choir with Coventry City Salvation Army Band

Tickets: £6 (book online): buytickets.at/thesalvationarmycoventrycitycorps/1778555

Sunday, September 14 – 10:30am & 3pm

Worship Services led by the Choir (Free)

Venue: The Salvation Army Coventry City Corps, Upper Well Street, Coventry CV1 4AG

Mothers and Daughters Choir

The Salvation Army Coventry City offers a vibrant weekly programme, including employment support, social groups, fitness classes, and a welcoming community café open Monday to Friday. Activities range from toddler groups and youth clubs to Bible study, knitting, and music rehearsals, creating space for people of all ages to connect, grow, and belong. On Sundays, weekly worship services take place at 10:30am, with additional afternoon and evening services throughout the year, also available to watch online. For more information visit The Salvation Army Coventry City or follow on Facebook