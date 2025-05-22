South Warwickshire Guide Dogs volunteers welcome 100th guide dog puppy

Ruth signed up to be a breeding dog volunteer for Guide Dogs after seeing an advert in a local newspaper in 2006. She and Jon have cared for four guide dog mums over the last two decades and currently have Rhoda and retired guide dog mum Georgia living with her and her family permanently.

For most of the time, these doggy mums are like any other pet dog, but during their time on the charity’s breeding programme, they have litters of pups who will hopefully become working guide dogs.

The 100th puppy is one of 11 puppies in the litter who were born to Rhoda on 16th April and in just a few weeks’ time will leave Ruth and Jon’s home to live with puppy raisers and officially start their guide dog journey.

Guide Dogs covers all the costs involved with caring for a guide dog mum and their puppies, such as food and vet bills.

The charity has partnered with Omaze to help raise vital funds to directly support the first two months of life for every guide dog puppy born this year, making a life-changing impact for people with sight loss.

Ruth and Jon’s 100th puppy and their siblings, who are yet to be named, are one of hundreds of these puppies to be supported by the Cotswolds Omaze Million Pound House Draw, which gives people the chance to win a house in the Cotswolds worth over £5,000,000.

Ruth said: “It’s been amazing and incredibly rewarding to have delivered over 100 puppies for Guide Dogs. Every litter that has been born at our home has given us enormous pleasure and a sense of satisfaction that they might go on to change someone’s life. We feel lucky to have been at the start of the Guide Dog journey for so many puppies.

“We have the most amazing support from Guide Dogs and I know I speak on behalf of the whole Guide Dogs family that any support, whether that’s donating or volunteering, is so very much appreciated.

“The charity works so hard to support as many people with sight loss as possible but as they receive no government funding, they rely solely on donations to continue this vital work. Partnering with an organisation like Omaze and their community means we can all continue to help raise and train the life-changers of tomorrow.”

Guide dog puppies stay with volunteers for around eight weeks after they are born, before they move out to start the first stages of their guide dog training.

For more information on how you can support Guide Dogs raise vital funds through the Omaze Cotswolds House Draw, which closes this Monday 26th May, visit guidedogs.org.uk/omaze/

1 . Contributed Guide Dog Mum Rhoda lies down proudly with one of her puppies, the 100th to be born in the Mercer family's home Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The 100th puppy with two of their siblings, snoozing in the garden Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ruth and Jon Mercer with two guide dog puppies Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The 100th guide dog puppy to be born in Ruth and Jon's home in South Warwickshire, with their siblings Photo: Submitted