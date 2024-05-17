Special needs youngsters compete in second Rotary Cricket Tournament
More than 120 children from 11 schools in the area were bowled over to be invited to the Special Needs Six-A-Side Softball Indoor Cricket Tournament, in Stockland Green.
Taking part from Warwickshire were Corley Academy in Warwick; Welcombe High School in Stratford; Oakwood School in Nuneaton and Woodlands School in Coleshill.
The event, held at Action Indoor Sports on May 13th and 14th, saw teams of six players competing in friendly matches across the two days with medals and certificates for all those taking part.
Erdington Rotary Club Past President and District Governor Tim Bushell, said: “Feedback from the schools was really positive last year and so the District were pleased to be able to announce the launch of the second Special Needs six-a-side softball indoor cricket tournament.
“This is an exciting opportunity for young people to take part in a sport they would not normally get a chance to participate in.”
The event follows the success of Rotary’s Special Needs Football tournaments which have now been running for 26 years.
Other schools competed from Birmingham, Solihull and Bromsgrove.
Tim added: "I would like to thank Courtney from Donate1 Create1 who run the venue - Action Indoor Sports, Marsh Hill Erdington for their help and support and especially Mike Farmer England Under 17's indoor cricket coach for all the work he did behind the scenes prior to and over the two days of the event organising and umpiring the teams. Without his expertise we would have struggled.
“Also a big thank you to the Rotary Clubs across the District who sponsored teams enabling the event to go ahead."