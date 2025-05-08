Special VE Day 80 flag flying at Rugby Town Hall ahead of commemorations

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 8th May 2025, 11:49 BST
A special flag is flying at Rugby Town Hall to commemorate VE Day 80.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward led a short ceremony this morning (Thursday, May 8) where a commemorative VE Day 80 flag was lowered while a two-minute silence was observed to remember those who fought so bravely for our freedom during the Second World War.

The flag's now flying ahead of the national two-minute silence to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at noon.

