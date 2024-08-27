Specialist business improvement firm partners with University of Warwick to help shape future business talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specialist business improvement firm, Hexagon Consultants, has demonstrated its commitment to helping shape the future generation of business management professionals by partnering with WMG at the University of Warwick to consult on its part-time Supply Chain Leadership Programme.

Sue Williams, Managing Director at Hexagon Consultants, is an expert in supply chain management and has become a guest lecturer for the part-time Master’s programme at WMG.

Through both online and face-to-face lectures and seminars, Sue utilises her 25 years’ experience in business management, performance improvement and growth strategy consulting to provide first-hand industry insight and help educate delegates on the complexities of supply chain leadership and management. Her guest lecturing is in partnership with Programme Lead and Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management at WMG, Dr Hamid Moradlou.

The Supply Chain Leadership Programme provides specialist development in supply chain practices and leadership, all within an industry-specific context. It aims to help delegates make a tangible difference in businesses within which they operate, to support them in achieving their career goals.

Dr Hamid Moradlou, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management at the University of Warwick

Speaking about her involvement with the programme, Sue commented: “It’s been a pleasure contributing to the Supply Chain Leadership Programme at the University of Warwick, which I believe provides fantastic insight and real-world perspective for students.

“It’s brilliant to know that I have played a part in supporting the future generation of business management professionals, effectively raising awareness of the logistical steps required for effective supply chain management.”

The programme has been tailor-made to address the needs of partner companies in the pharmaceutical sector, including GSK and AstraZeneca. Sue has direct experience working in this industry, and uses her extensive know-how - including her time leading the supply chain for the NHS’ Covid-19 Vaccine Taskforce - to provide tangible and relatable insight into pharmaceutical supply chain management.

Commenting on Sue’s involvement with the Supply Chain Leadership Programme, Dr Hamid Moradlou, added: "It has been a pleasure collaborating with Hexagon Consultants on this programme. Sue's expertise has greatly enhanced our participants’ learning experience, and the University has received very positive feedback.

Sue Williams, Managing Director at Hexagon Consultants

“It’s fantastic to have a female in a leadership role working directly with our delegates to help educate them on the intricacies and importance of efficient supply chain management. Sue’s insight goes a long way in equipping our talented graduates with the skills needed to thrive in current and future industries.”

Established in 2015, Hexagon Consultants is a specialist performance improvement firm, which provides business management, strategy and optimised growth solutions. For more information please visit: www.hexconsultants.com.

For more information on the Supply Chain Leadership Programme or to find out more about becoming a new partner company, please visit https://warwick.ac.uk/fac/sci/wmg/study/part-time-masters/.