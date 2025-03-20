Specialist Studio auction to be held for local artist Terry Webster

Zoo Keeper with Parrott

A specialist Studio Sale auction is to take place on Tuesday 25th March for local artist Terry Webster (1941-2024) at Griffin’s Auctioneers & Valuers in Warwick. The Terry Webster Studio Sale will feature 130 original sculptures, drawings, and sketches by the former Leamington local Terry Webster.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webster lived in Leamington Spa throughout his adult life and was a regular exhibiter at the Leamington Open Art exhibition. A highly talented and imaginative model-maker, Terry Webster’s creations combine surrealism with cartoon humour. Using plaster and composite resin he would breathe life into his imaginative creations in sculpture. His work includes boxing animals, birds wearing shoes, punk crocodiles, seaside postcards and monkeys in bumper cars.

Webster was born in Halifax in 1941, but spent most of his working life in the Leamington Spa area. He taught Art at Solihull Technical College and later worked for a Dutch giftware company producing small animal models. Following his retirement he became a semi-retired model maker, free of commercial considerations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his career, Terry Webster was not known for being a commercial artist – rarely selling his works beyond a small circle of close friends. This makes Griffin’s Auctioneers sale an exciting opportunity for any collector or art lover to own one of his unique models. For most of these sculptures, this will be the first and only time that they will be available for purchase.

Punk Croc

Auctioneer and head of Griffin’s Auctioneers Art and Design department, Patrick Collyer, said “I hope that this sale can introduce many to Webster’s work. It is exciting to imagine the potential for these works to branch out into new collections far and wide. Terry Webster was an incredibly talented artist, and I have enjoyed every moment of working alongside his amazing sculptures and drawings. We hope that the sale is a successful one.”

Terry Webster first approached Griffin’s Auctioneers to sell his collection in September 2024, before he sadly passed away in October. He was very excited at the prospect of his work selling through auction.

The sale takes place on the 25thMarch at 1.00pm and will be held at Griffin’s Auctioneers & Valuers Warwick office. Public viewing is available on the 21stMarch and 24thMarch between 10.00am-4.00pm. The full 130 lot catalogue can be found online on the Griffin’s Auctioneers website. There are also limited printed copies of the fully illustrated catalogue which will serve as a reference guide for the sale and Terry Webster’s work. These are available at £10.

For more information visit www.griffinsauctions.co.uk or contact Patrick Collyer directly at [email protected].