Spirit of the 1940s: Stratford-upon-Avon care home invites community to honour VE Day

Care UK residents gear up for their VE-Day celebrations

A Stratford-upon-Avon care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 8th May, from 11am-4pm, Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed street party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Ambleside, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of delicious food and fantastic entertainment as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

The day will kick off with live entertainment from 1940s singer Amy Price, followed by a tasty wartime-themed buffet. There will also be more opportunities to sing and dance in the afternoon, thanks to a performance from Paulo Pinto.

The celebrations will continue on Friday 9th May with a special Veterans’ Brunch Club, providing veterans from both the home and the wider community with an opportunity to come together over a hearty breakfast and share their stories.

Resident Jenny Sutton age 85, said: “It is important to remember VE Day, if it wasn’t for those who fought, we wouldn’t have the life we live today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The land girls where I lived kept the town going. We had Market Gardening land out the back of our house. One winter day, my brothers, our friends and I were quite adventurous, and we made some snowballs and got the land girls but, they soon stocked up and got us all back!

Many of my own family members, brothers, son, and grandson have either served or are still serving in the armed forces, and VE Day is also a day to celebrate them.”

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “Here at Ambleside, we’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the community, so we’re

looking forward to welcoming people for a special event marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together, so we’re thrilled to welcome 40s singer Amy Price and one of our regular entertainers Paulo Pinto.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Ambleside as we mark such a significant moment in history.”

Ambleside has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status for meeting eight standards laid out in the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF), a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The VFF framework involves noting Armed Forces status within residents’ care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting residents, relatives and veterans from the local community to relevant support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans and their partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Ambleside, please contact Customer Relations Manager Staci Reeson, on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]

For more information about Ambleside, visit careuk.com/ambleside