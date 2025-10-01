Spooky fun at Millcroft care home’s Halloween craft morning

Colleagues at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home dressed up for Halloween

Millcroft Care Home, part of HC-One, in Redditch, Worcestershire, is delighted to invite residents, families, and members of the local community to a Halloween Crafts Morning on Thursday 30th October 2025, taking place in the home’s cosy Millcroft Café from 10:30am until 12:00pm.

The free event will feature a range of Halloween-themed arts and crafts activities suitable for all ages, from residents and their families to children from the local community. Guests are warmly encouraged to join in the spooky spirit of the season by coming along in their favourite Halloween attire, helping to make the morning a colourful and festive celebration.

This fun-filled session follows a busy summer of activities at Millcroft, where residents enjoyed making the most of the warmer months. As the home now looks ahead to autumn and winter, colleagues and residents are preparing for the colder weather with seasonal celebrations such as Harvest Festival, pumpkin carving, movie nights, making hot chocolate and trips out and events like this Halloween gathering that bring everyone together.

Millcroft is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One care homes across the UK, known as the ‘kind care company’. The home provides high-quality care in a warm, friendly environment. This autumn, new residents can take advantage of a special welcome offer, enjoying 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Lyndsay Sard, Home Manager at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming residents, families and our local community to join us for a fun-filled morning of Halloween crafts. Events like this are a lovely way to bring people of all ages together, celebrate the season, and create special memories. Our residents really enjoy seeing the children get involved, and we’re looking forward to a morning full of laughter, creativity and a few spooky surprises!”