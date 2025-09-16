SpotlessWater launches new ultra-pure water station in Rugby

SpotlessWater, the UK’s leading provider of ultra-pure water for the cleaning and detailing industry, has officially launched a new 24/7 self-service station in Rugby, providing local businesses with round-the clock access to ultra-pure water.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at Rugby RUFC, Webb Ellis Road, the new station is part of SpotlessWater’s growing nationwide network designed to support mobile professionals such as window cleaners, car detailers, and many others.

Rugby has a strong community of trade professionals, and we’re excited to offer them a more convenient and cost-effective way to access ultra-pure water. This new station means no more waiting, no more deliveries – just fast, reliable, ultra-pure water whenever it’s needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SpotlessWater’s stations use reverse osmosis, deionisation, and other advanced filtering techniques to produce ultra-pure water with 0TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), ensuring a streak-free finish for all applications. The system is completely self-service and accessible 24/7, making it ideal for busy tradespeople who need flexibility.

SpotlessWater in Rugby

Key features of the Rugby station:

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Self-service with contactless payment

Produces water with 0 Total Dissolved Solids (TDS)

Fast flow rates, fill up in 5 minutes and go

Ideal for window cleaning, detailing, solar panel cleaning and more

The station launch in Rugby marks the latest phase of SpotlessWater’s UK expansion, providing thousands of professionals with a consistent supply of ultra-pure water - saving them the time, effort, and resources required to produce it themselves.