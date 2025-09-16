SpotlessWater launches new ultra-pure water station in Rugby
Located at Rugby RUFC, Webb Ellis Road, the new station is part of SpotlessWater’s growing nationwide network designed to support mobile professionals such as window cleaners, car detailers, and many others.
Rugby has a strong community of trade professionals, and we’re excited to offer them a more convenient and cost-effective way to access ultra-pure water. This new station means no more waiting, no more deliveries – just fast, reliable, ultra-pure water whenever it’s needed.
SpotlessWater’s stations use reverse osmosis, deionisation, and other advanced filtering techniques to produce ultra-pure water with 0TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), ensuring a streak-free finish for all applications. The system is completely self-service and accessible 24/7, making it ideal for busy tradespeople who need flexibility.
Key features of the Rugby station:
- Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Self-service with contactless payment
- Produces water with 0 Total Dissolved Solids (TDS)
- Fast flow rates, fill up in 5 minutes and go
- Ideal for window cleaning, detailing, solar panel cleaning and more
The station launch in Rugby marks the latest phase of SpotlessWater’s UK expansion, providing thousands of professionals with a consistent supply of ultra-pure water - saving them the time, effort, and resources required to produce it themselves.