Spotlight Festival 2025: A dazzling celebration of Leamington Spa’s heritage and community

This February, Leamington Spa’s town centre will be aglow as it welcomes the inaugural Spotlight Festival 2025.

Inspired by the historic Lights of Leamington, this reimagined celebration will run from February 8 to March 2, featuring mesmerising light displays, interactive installations, and community-driven events designed to captivate residents and visitors alike.

The festival seeks to honour the legacy of the original Lights of Leamington, a beloved event held in Jephson Gardens from 1951 to 1961, which drew thousands with its spectacular illuminations. Spotlight Festival 2025 will blend nostalgic elements with modern artistic expressions, rekindling community spirit while introducing fresh and immersive experiences.

With a mix of free and ticketed events, the festival offers something for all ages, celebrating light, creativity, and community engagement.

Festival Highlights

Free Events:

Switched On Stories Exhibition - (Feb 8–23, All Saints Church)

A captivating display of memorabilia and memories from the original Lights of Leamington festival, offering a nostalgic journey through time.

By The Lake (Feb 19–23, Jephson Gardens)

Experience an enchanting light display around the lake, transforming the gardens into a magical wonderland.

The Power of Love Trail (Feb 14–Mar 2, Town Centre)

A heartwarming interactive trail celebrating love in all its forms, inviting visitors to explore the town centre through a series of inspiring installations.

Ticketed Experiences:

Concert by Candlelight (Feb 19, All Saints Church)

An intimate candlelit concert featuring the renowned Leamington-based Signature String Quartet.

Silent Disco (Feb 21–22, Jephson Gardens)

Dance under the stars at a vibrant silent disco in the heart of the festival’s illuminated landscapes.

Moonlight Film Screenings (Feb 15–19, Spa Centre)

A special series of light-inspired films, bringing cinematic magic to the festival’s lineup.

Festival Director Kate Livingston expressed excitement about the event, stating: “Spotlight Festival 2025 is about bringing our community together to celebrate creativity and shared history. As this is our inaugural year, we’ve curated a program that honours the past while looking to the future. We hope to inspire joy and participation from all corners of our community.”

Stephanie Kerr, Executive Director of BID Leamington, emphasised the festival’s broader impact: “Our aim is to infuse the town centre with colour and life this February, cultivating an atmosphere of discovery and warmth. This festival is a labour of love, supported by many local individuals and organisations, for which we are deeply grateful. With the community’s support, we envision this event growing in the coming years.”

Spotlight Festival 2025 offers a unique opportunity to explore Leamington Spa in a new light—whether revisiting cherished memories or creating new ones.

For more details, ticket information, and ways to get involved, visit https://lightsofleamington.co.uk/.

Let’s illuminate Leamington together this February!