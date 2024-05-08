Sprint for final registrations for 2024 Two Castles Run
and live on Freeview channel 276
There were originally 4,500 places up for grabs, but race organisers have already received the highest number of registrations since Covid-19, leaving only a handful of places to be had.
The unique annual fundraising run, which is once again sponsored by Leamington Spa solicitors Blythe Liggins, will see participants tackle the 10km course between Warwick Castle and Kenilworth Castle on Sunday, June 9.
The race entry for the 2024 Two Castles Run is £29 for England Athletics-affiliated runners or £31 for unaffiliated runners, and a T-shirt and medal are included for finishers.
Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “It’s great to see that the appeal of the Two Castles Run is as strong as ever.
“I would urge anyone interested in competing to register as soon as possible as it would be a shame for anyone to miss out.
“It’s also a milestone year for the Two Castles Run as it celebrates 40 years and Blythe Liggins is thrilled to be continuing our long-running support of the event.”
The Two Castles Run is organised by the Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.
It is a flagship fundraising event which attracts competitors from all over the country.
Richard Clarke, race director from the Kenilworth Runners, said: “We’re delighted with the high level of registrations that this year’s Two Castles run is seeing.
“It’s possibly one of the most beautiful 10km runs in the country, not least thanks to the spectacular settings of the start and finish lines.
“It’s also a fantastic community event that helps charities in the local area and further afield, so having this many registrations bodes well.”
To learn more about the 2024 Two Castles Run, visit www.twocastlesrun.org.uk, while to register, visit race-nation.co.uk/register/the-two-castles-run/twocastlesrun2024.
For more information on Blythe Liggins, call 01926 831231 or visit www.blytheliggins.co.uk.