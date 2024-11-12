Staff and students build new assessment centre at Moreton Morrell College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students, apprentices and staff at Moreton Morrell College have completed the construction of a new end point assessment (EPA) centre – with the college also recognised for its excellence in apprenticeship delivery.

The college, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), has delivered more than 100 EPAs for students on carpentry and brickwork courses over the last two years.

Tutors at the college launched a project earlier this year to create a new specialist area for completing these assessments. Carpentry lecturer Ollie Adams has led the project.

More than 50 learners have been engaged with the project and carried out the major transformation project on an existing building on the college site.

Staff and students at Moreton Morrell College's new EPA centre

The project has given students the opportunity to hone skills in cladding, studwork and roofing in a live environment.

Businesses including Taylor Wimpey, Bates and ECA Toolfast have donated materials to support the project.

The new centre includes offices for the examiner, a tool store, five work bays and an open area for brickwork.

Moreton Morrell College has also been presented with a City & Guilds Excellence in EPA plaque, due to the high pass rate and number of distinctions at the centre.

The plaque was presented by Krishna Parekh, Business Manager at City & Guilds, and will be erected in pride of place in the newly completed EPA centre.

The new centre will hold its inaugural EPAs in Spring 2025, with Level 2 and Level 3 Carpentry and Level 2 Brickwork learners to be the first to use the new facility.

John Billings, Head of Work Based Learning for Construction at WCG, said: “This has been a fantastic project which has given learners the opportunity to put their skills into practice and leave a lasting legacy here at the college.

“We would have already been using the materials in day-to-day workshops and training, but those small training projects would normally be dismantled, so by carrying out this project we have been able to put the materials to better use.

“Previously we had been carrying out our EPAs in a busy workshop environment. The great work of staff, students and apprentices means that we now have a dedicated exam space and will support us in ensuring apprentices complete their apprenticeships in a timely manner.

“We hope this is the start of an expansion of our facility at WCG, that will enable us to broaden what training we can offer to meet the skills needs of the local community.

“The curriculum team and Work Based Learning team have worked tirelessly to successfully deliver EPAs over the last two years and the plaque from City & Guilds is deserved recognition for their achievements.”

