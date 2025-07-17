Stagecoach students shine at Birmingham Symphony Hall in Summer Symphony of Song

Local students perform with Vicky McClue’s Our Dementia Choir and The Sanctuary Orchestra at The Birmingham Symphony Hall!

On the 6th June 13 students from Stagecoach Leamington Spa & Warwick made their dreams come true as they took to the stage at The Birmingham Symphony Hall opening the show as part of Stagecoach’s Summer Symphony of Song.

The Summer Symphony of Song was brought together with Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir and The Sanctuary Orchestra raising money for the Choir and The Bromsgrove Basement Projects Homeless Charity. This collaboration allowed these lucky students to be able to perform mass choir pieces with a 50 piece live orchestra!

This courageous young group of 7-12 year olds performed an dazzling piece entitled ‘Pulse of the Storm’. An Imagine Dragons medley including anthems such as ‘Walking The Wire’, ‘Thunder’ and ‘On Top Of The World’.

Stagecoach Warwick and Leamington Spa students performing at The Birmingham Symphot Hall

Not only did this young troupe from Warwickshire learn all of the songs but the skilful students also learned sign language to accompany them making for an incredibly inclusive and accessible performance.

Stagecoach Warwick’s Principal, Jackie Rees, was so impressed by her young student’s dedication and professionalism:

‘Our students were ready and enthusiastic to start the day of rehearsals, workshops and performances when we arrived at Symphony Hall! Their dress and technical rehearsals went brilliantly, having to adjust to slightly less room on stage, a 50-piece orchestra demands a lot of space! and practicing good mic technique with our three soloists, our group of young students really did us proud. They also somehow found a whole new level of professionalism, energy and projection for the performance itself!!’

‘Throughout the day, our young performers showed exemplary behaviour, professionalism, and team spirit, navigating a busy backstage, waiting patiently, and cheering on fellow Stagecoach schools with enthusiasm and pride. Taking the stage in the opening slot, they gave it absolutely everything making myself, the teachers and chaperones enormously proud!’

Stagecoach Warwick performing at The Birmingham Symphony Hall

Stagecoach Leamington Spa and Warwick prides itself on being a space to encourage individuality and celebrate each and every student for who they are. Many of the students who performed had never had the opportunity to perform in such an amazing venue. Stagecoach offers these fantastic opportunities along with being a place they come to every week to be themselves and find people just like them from across the region.

Principal Jackie also had a personal connection with this wonderful performance:

‘Since we took over Stagecoach Warwick in 2024 this is the first time we have ever done a big combined event. It was also the first time we have been able to see our own two children take part in a Stagecoach performance! It was incredible to watch our students take in the magnitude of the stage at The Symphony Hall, perform with a 50 piece live orchestra and The Dementia Choir. We are so proud of every single one of them!’

Vicky McClure is also a true believer in the Magic of Music:

‘We at Our Dementia Choir firmly believe in the incredible power of music to bring happiness, connection, and comfort to those affected by dementia. Our choir is more than just a singing group; it's a secure space where the therapeutic effects of music extend beyond the boundaries of memory.’

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Warwick or Leamington Spa please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/warwick or www.stagecoach.co.uk/leamingtonspa or call Principal Jackie Rees on 07483914041

For more information on Our Dementia Choir and how to get involved please visit www.ourdementiachoir.com