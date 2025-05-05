Statue makeover: Lord John Scott soldiers on to mark VE Day in Dunchurch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lord John Scott has been transformed into a World War II soldier to mark VE Day ahead of village celebrations.
Amber Cummins, of Dunchurch Festival Group, said: “No one knows who decorates the statue but is is widely spread about that it is the Dunchurch elves.
"It is Christmas when the statue is usually dressed as a popular media figure but it has also been decorated for such things as the Olympics or the King’s Coronation.”
The Lord John Scott statue has been decorated in military gear, including an old British tin helmet, ready for the big day on May 8 when the beacon will be lit in the evening to celebrate the actual VE day anniversary.
Then, on Saturday, May 10, there will also be a big celebration in the afternoon in the centre of the village.
The VE celebrations will include entertainment, food, military displays and tanks.
"Whatever happens, the Lord Scott statue will be ready to do his bit,” Amber said.
"So, like Lord Scott, pack up your troubles in your old kit bag and smile, smile, smile at Dunchurch VE day celebrations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.