Statue makeover: Lord John Scott soldiers on to mark VE Day in Dunchurch

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 15:27 BST
It may not be Christmas, but the statue in Dunchurch has had a poignant makeover.

Lord John Scott has been transformed into a World War II soldier to mark VE Day ahead of village celebrations.

Amber Cummins, of Dunchurch Festival Group, said: “No one knows who decorates the statue but is is widely spread about that it is the Dunchurch elves.

"It is Christmas when the statue is usually dressed as a popular media figure but it has also been decorated for such things as the Olympics or the King’s Coronation.”

Lord Scott soldiers on in Dunchurch to mark VE Day.Lord Scott soldiers on in Dunchurch to mark VE Day.
Lord Scott soldiers on in Dunchurch to mark VE Day.

The Lord John Scott statue has been decorated in military gear, including an old British tin helmet, ready for the big day on May 8 when the beacon will be lit in the evening to celebrate the actual VE day anniversary.

Then, on Saturday, May 10, there will also be a big celebration in the afternoon in the centre of the village.

The VE celebrations will include entertainment, food, military displays and tanks.

"Whatever happens, the Lord Scott statue will be ready to do his bit,” Amber said.

"So, like Lord Scott, pack up your troubles in your old kit bag and smile, smile, smile at Dunchurch VE day celebrations.”

