Steep rise in rough sleeping in Rugby as homelessness crisis deepens

The amount of people sleeping rough in Rugby has risen sharply.

Government figures released by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government show the figure has risen from four to 13 since 2023.

Local charity Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire has expressed concern over the sharp rise – also warning that these figures likely underestimate the true scale of homelessness in the area. Director Falishia Channer said: “These figures are deeply concerning and reflect what we’re seeing locally - more people struggling to find a stable home.

"We've seen rough sleeping increase in recent years, and more people than ever are now at risk.”

Tina Purkis took part in a sponsored sleep out in Rugby to raise money for Hope4.

The data was collected as part of the government’s Rough Sleeping Snapshot in England. Released each year in February, these statistics provide a snapshot of the number of people sleeping rough during a single autumn night in local authorities across England.

Falishia added: “However these statistics are just the tip of the iceberg. Many people experiencing homelessness are hidden - sofa surfing, staying in temporary accommodation, or living in unsafe conditions just to avoid the streets. They don’t appear in these figures, but they still need urgent support. “We need long-term solutions. More investment in homelessness services and social housing is essential to prevent more people from being pushed into rough sleeping.”

The figures show the amount of rough sleepers in Warwickshire has more than doubled, rising from 23 to 47 people since 2023.

Adi Robinson, manager of Hope4 homeless charity in Rugby, said: “The figure quoted is based on a snap shot count on a particular night.

"Hope4 and other charities working in the sector work very closely with the local authority to minimise the amount of time someone is rough sleeping for. The number is continuously monitored and discussed through the Homeless Advisory Panel that meets monthly.

"Hope4 in 2024 supported over 180 individuals to navigate their homeless situation. Thankfully through all efforts we didn’t have 180 rough sleeping.”

A spokesperson for Rugby Borough Council said: “Rough sleepers often have a range of complex needs, which can include mental and physical health issues, loss of financial security, and drug and alcohol misuse.

“We work proactively with all rough sleepers to offer tailored support, with a view to supporting the challenging transition back into secure and stable accommodation. Support packages can include providing emergency accommodation, mental health support and referral to addiction services, and we work collaboratively with local organisations such as Hope4 and P3 to deliver this support.

“The council has also launched outreach programmes to identify individuals at risk of homelessness, so we can offer early support to stop a housing problem becoming a crisis.

“Following a recent increase in Government funding via the Homelessness Prevention Grant, we have set our plans to enhance and expand this work in our Homelessness Strategy and Action Plan 2025-2029, set to be considered at a meeting of full council later this month.

“The Rough Sleeping Snapshot statistics give just that – a snapshot, based on data collected on a single night in October by all local authorities in England.

“We currently have nine verified rough sleepers in the borough and we’re actively working to provide the help and support needed to make the move back into secure and stable accommodation.”

Rugby fundraiser Tina Purkis (pictured) took part in a sponsored sleep out at the weekend to raise money for Hope4 on Friday night.

The fundraiser takes place every February to raise money for the charity.

Brave people slept out in the cold on Friday (-3 degrees), to raise awareness of homelessness. They are well on their way to raising £10,000 from the stunt.

Tina said: “It’s so important that Hope 4 and other homeless charities are able to support people who are in need.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated. Any more donations are always gratefully received – however small.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/2025sleepouttohelpout