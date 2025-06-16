Story consultant behind Netflix hit series Heartstopper to host queer writers showcase in Coventry

One of the brains behind a Netflix sensation has urged people to show their support for LGBTQIA+ creatives this pride month, as a Coventry writers group prepares for its first ever evening showcase.

Coventry-born author Wren James, who is a story consultant on the hit teen romance series Heartstopper, says people of all backgrounds are invited to a celebration of queer writing as the Coventry Queer Writers Group prepares for its first-ever evening event on Tuesday, June 17.

The showcase event, taking place at St Mary’s Guildhall from 7pm, marks the culmination of two years of workshops delivered by the group, which Wren says has grown into a vibrant and inclusive creative writing community.

The event will bring together writers, musicians and performers from across the region in a celebration of queer creativity to mark Pride Month in one of Coventry’s most historically significant venues.

Wren James at St Mary's Guildhall

Wren, 32, has led the Arts Council England-funded programme since its launch two years ago, welcoming more than 300 LGBTQIA+ writers through a series of 22 creative workshops held at St Mary’s Guildhall, which has been central to the city’s communities for almost 700 years.

The former Bablake School pupil has published 11 novels and has worked on Heartstopper since its inception, supporting as a story consultant for seasons 2 and 3.

Season 3 featured guest-star Jonathan Bailey in a role created by Wren, and has garnered more than 10 million views on the streaming service.

The series is set to conclude with a feature-length Netflix movie, while Amazon MGM Studios is developing Wren’s 2017 sci-fi thriller The Loneliest Girl in the Universe as a feature film.

Wren said: "This event is a real milestone for the group. It’s the first time we’ve brought everyone together for an evening celebration – and being able to bring this work to St Mary’s Guildhall, in the heart of the city, is incredibly special.

"Through both Heartstopper and this project, I’ve seen how vital it is for queer stories to be joyful, open and visible.

"Since we started the group, our focus has been on creating a safe and supportive space for LGBTQIA+ writers to explore identity, creativity and storytelling.

“It’s been fantastic to see the community grow and to help emerging voices in Coventry find new confidence in their writing, and we hope to celebrate what we’ve achieved so far with people of all backgrounds later this month.”

The June 17 showcase will feature an evening of spoken word, music and performance, including a reading from Wren, Coventry poet Bradley Taylor who will perform live typewritten poetry, music by Coventry girl band Reign, and performances from other local LGBTQIA+ creatives. Open mic opportunities will also be available for attendees on the night.

The Queer Writers Group Coventry has been funded by Arts Council England with additional support from St Mary’s Guildhall Community Engagement Programme which has provided space for the workshops throughout the two-year programme via funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players. Funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund sustains ongoing events, activities, and capital investment at St Mary’s Guildhall, enhancing access to the venue and the renowned Coventry Tapestry.

The event is open to the public, with tickets priced at £6 including fees.

For tickets, visit https://stmarysguildhall-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173661337