Local residents are set to benefit as home care provider Bluebird Care Stratford and Warwick comes under new ownership.

Husband and wife team Sophie and Jack Whitfield are bringing over a decade of experience with them as the new Directors of the home care provider.

The couple also run Bluebird Care South Gloucestershire, where their service has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by sector regulator the Care Quality (CQC) for six years in a row.

Bluebird Care Stratford and Warwick currently supports more than 60 people with care in their own homes, and employs over 30 people across the area, with these numbers only growing.

Sophie and Jack Whitfield (left), with Becky Weaver and Kayleigh Moore from Stratford & Warwick (Registered Manager and Supervisor) picking up some recent awards from the Bluebird Care Chief Executive Jonathan Gardner (top right)

Sophie and Jack are already recruiting for more Care Professionals and team members, meaning that more people than ever across Stratford, Warwick and the surrounding areas can benefit from care and support at home.

The couple, who have three children, were drawn to working in care after they each had a family member in need of support. The difference in quality they found made them realise how difficult it was for people to access trustworthy care at the most difficult time in their lives. They became dedicated to making sure that people across their local communities did not face these same challenges.

Sophie and Jack are specialists in live-in care, a type of care that is increasing in popularity for those in need of more comprehensive support, but wish to stay in their own home rather than move into residential care. They also bring extensive experience of providing high-quality complex care, which will be a new branch of services offered by Bluebird Care Stratford and Warwick.

Sophie and Jack Whitfield, Directors of Bluebird Care South Gloucestershire, Stratford, and Warwick, said:

“We are so excited to join the fantastic Bluebird Care Stratford and Warwick team. Delivering excellent quality care is incredibly important to us and something we are proud to have delivered for over a decade at Bluebird Care South Gloucestershire.

Our simple test has remained the same throughout our years leading care services: we need to provide the care that we would want our own family to receive. We see our care team as extended family to all our customers in that way.

Bringing that truly Outstanding care approach to Stratford and Warwick is something we are honoured to be a part of, and we sincerely welcome every new customer and team member who is joining us on this journey.”