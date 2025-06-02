Stratford Butterfly Farm to celebrate its 40th anniversary!

To celebrate this milestone, the Butterfly Farm is organising several special activities. The celebrations will start with an anniversary celebration, hosted by Clive Farrell, with invited guests on Friday, 18 July. Throughout the summer holidays from 19 July – 1 September, visitors can enjoy competitions, the butterfly life cycle, mini-beast, beetle mania and pupae demonstrations, plus, the launch of an exciting new exhibition, within ‘Rainforest Realm’!

Richard Lamb, General Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said: “As we reflect on four incredible decades, we are grateful for the countless visitors, staff, volunteers, work experience students and supporters who have helped us reach this moment. Whether you’re a lifelong supporter or planning your first visit, we would love you to join us over the summer holidays in celebrating this special year. Come and experience the magic, walk among the butterflies, and help us continue our mission of inspiration, conservation and education. What began in 1985 as Clive’s bold vision to bring the beauty and magic of tropical butterflies to Warwickshire has grown into one of the UK’s most beloved nature attractions”.

The Butterfly Farm is appealing to visitors to share their memories or old photographs of the Butterfly Farm over the years. Whether it was a family day out, a school trip, or a magical butterfly moment, they would love to hear visitor’s stories! Please post photos and memories using #stratfordbutterflyfarm40th and location Stratford-upon-Avon Butterfly Farm or email them to: [email protected] The best stories and images will be featured on their website and in social media with the winners receiving free tickets to visit again!

To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day. For more information about the anniversary events throughout 2025 please visit the website at butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288.

