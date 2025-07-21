Stratford Butterfly Farm’s celebrates its 40th anniversary with a new 50-year lease!

Stratford-upon-Avon Butterfly Farm celebrated its 40th anniversary on 18 July with an announcement that it had successfully secured its lease for a further 50 years so future proofing the popular attraction!

Over 80 guests attended the celebrations hosted by Clive Farrell, Director of the Butterfly Farm, including the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Dani Hunter, and Stratford-upon-Avon MP, Manuela Perteghella. Other guests included representatives from local businesses, press, VIPs and Clive’s wife Rajna and his children, Luke and Sonja. Sonja has recently joined the team as Operations Manager.

Over 40 years ago Clive Farrell had a dream to create an attraction that would introduce visitors to the wonderment of butterflies. This dream became a reality in 1985 when the Butterfly Farm opened its gates to the public, and 40 years on, remains the UK’s largest and most successful butterfly farm. Since then, over 5 million visitors and 2 million school children have walked amongst the stunning, tropical butterflies in the live displays.

A stunning anniversary floral display in the shape of a butterfly was created for the event by Head Horticulturist Coogan Middlebrook and assisted by Will Gorst, Andy Middlebrook and Terry Middlebrook. Guests also saw the opening of an exciting new exhibition within Rainforest Realm which houses a pair of ‘Sumatran Pit Vipers’. Butterfly Farm Education Officer, John Withers, and members of the Education Team, designed, and rock themed this bespoke exhibition.Thanks go to Dream Build Properties for building and waterproofing the secure display. Guests were also treated to a slice of beautiful handmade cake decorated with exquisite tropical flowers and blue morpho butterflies made by Helen’s Cakery.

Clive Farrell, Richard Lamb, Manuela Perteghella & Dani Hunter

To honour 20 years of loyal service at the Butterfly Farm, both Sarka Bohac, International Business Manager, and Stella Raby, Buyer and Merchandiser, were presented with gifts including Butterfly Gin, personalised gin glasses and Love2Shop vouchers. Speeches were given by Clive Farrell, Director, Richard Lamb, Managing Director, Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Dani Hunter, and Stratford-upon-Avon MP, Manuela Perteghella.

Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “Thank you to our invited guests that attended the 40th anniversary celebration, including Stephen Bayliss, our official photographer. The hard work, talent and dedication of the team over the last few months has been incredible, this includes our wonderful volunteers and work experience students. We wouldn’t be here today if Clive had not come up with the bold idea to open a tropical butterfly paradise in Stratford-upon-Avon! Come and visit us over the summer holidays, walk through the butterfly display and gardens, see the 40th floral display and marvel at the Sumatran Pit Vipers!”

Throughout the summer holidays from 19 July – 1 September, visitors can enjoy competitions, write a birthday wish in the Discovery Zone, and take part in butterfly life cycle, mini-beast, beetle mania and pupae demonstrations.

To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day. For more information about the anniversary events throughout 2025 please visit the website at www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288.