Stratford health club members raise thousands for Barnardo’s with charity challenges

Membership advisor Joseph Bird (left) and assistant manager Mark Stainton ready for the spinathon, which raised funds for Barnardo’s

Members and staff at a Stratford-upon-Avon health club have helped raise £38,000 for Barnardo’s through a week of fundraising activities.

Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Wildmoor, based on Alcester Road, joined 65 other branches across the UK in supporting the national charity, contributing to a total of more than £190,000 raised over the past three years.

Events at the Stratford club included raffles, golf challenges and spinathons, all organised to support Barnardo’s work with vulnerable children, young people and families.

Duncan Bannatyne, Chief Executive and Chairman of The Bannatyne Group, praised the enthusiasm shown by the team. He said: “The passion and creativity shown by our members and teams never fails to amaze me. Each year they come together with such energy to make a real difference to young people’s lives.

“This partnership with Barnardo’s means a great deal to everyone at Bannatyne, and I’m delighted that our collective efforts continue to bring hope and support to families who need it most.”

Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry thanked those who took part in the fundraising week, saying: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in these amazing fundraising efforts at Bannatyne Health Clubs. Your generosity helps us continue supporting children, young people and families across the UK.”

In 2023–24 alone, Barnardo’s supported 356,200 children, young people, parents and carers through 760 services nationwide, supported by 17,300 volunteers who contributed more than 1.8 million hours of their time.