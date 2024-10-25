Stratford-upon-Avon care home residents and pupils join forces for Harvest Festival fun
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
To celebrate this year’s festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, encouraged the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to Stratford-upon-Avon’s new foodbank drop-off-point. Donations were made to Stratford-upon-Avon Food Bank.
Reverand Mary from St Andrews Church also hosted a harvest service for residents and everyone enjoyed learning about the origins of the festival, what it means for today’s society, and why this long-standing tradition should not be forgotten.
As part of the celebrations, residents also spent an afternoon with Precious Little Smiles Day Nursery pupils making harvest festival themed crafts.
Commenting on the afternoon’s celebrations, resident Daphne Beadle, said: “It was lovely to see the children and help them with their crafts – it took me back to my childhood.
“It’s important for children to understand about how food is grown and the process of it getting to their plates. It was also very informative listening to the food bank spokesperson about how they work to support families in need.”
Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with St Andrews Church and the Stratford-upon-Avon Food Bank and to have welcomed Precious Little Smiles Day Nursery children to Ambleside to explore the importance of the Harvest Festival.
“Harvest Festival is a day in the calendar where we can reflect and show gratitude for the food that we have, while serving as an opportunity to connect with others, regardless of age or background, which helps make Stratford-upon-Avon a great place to call home.
“Everyone had an a-maize-ing day and we’re already looking forward to our next event with Precious Little Smiles Day Nursery children as we race towards Christmas!”
To find out more about Care UK’s Harvest Festival, please visit: careuk.com/harvest-festival