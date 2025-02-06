Stratford-upon-Avon care home residents read stories to local nursery children for National Storytelling Week

Residents at a care home in Stratford-upon-Avon have been reading classic children’s books with local nursery children to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

Sharing their love of reading, residents from Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, welcomed children from Precious Little Smiles Day Nursery into the home to read some beloved stories together as part of the nationwide initiative.

Arriving in their best costumes, the children sat with the residents, who had been practicing their character voices, to enjoy a retelling of classic children’s tales including ‘A Busy Day for Birds’ and ‘Kitchen Disco’.

Everyone also enjoyed an arts and crafts session, making homemade bookmarks, as well as listening to a talk by Lewys and Bimly from Stratford-upon-Avon Library.

Commenting on the afternoon, Peggie Baker, aged 100, said: “It is important to read to keep the brain ticking and give yourself the mental stimulation you need. I loved seeing the children, they keep me young and it brought back memories of when I used to do similar sessions myself.”

Susan Kelly, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “We’ve had a wonderful week of storytelling here at Ambleside. Children’s literature is key to unlocking imaginations and nurturing a lifelong love of reading, so it was great to welcome Precious Little Smiles Day Nursery into the home.

“Intergenerational relationships can be incredibly beneficial to both younger and older people alike and can help provide residents with a stronger sense of wellbeing and purpose. It was heartwarming to see the residents reminiscing over their favourite childhood stories and characters.

“We’re already looking forward to welcoming the children back to Ambleside very soon!”

