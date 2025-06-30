Stratford-upon-Avon care home revs up for Race Against Dementia fundraiser

A care home in Stratford-upon-Avon is opening its doors to the community for a car-themed fundraising event.

On Saturday 5th July from 10am–3pm, Care UK’s Ambleside in Dodwell is supporting charity Race Against Dementia with a fun-filled day, all while championing the vital cause of raising funds for dementia research.

The event will feature team members giving car washes for £5. As they wait for their car to be washed, attendees will have the opportunity to relax and enjoy a selection of refreshments in Ambleside’s newly refurbished coffee shop.

Adding a touch of vintage flair to the day, there will also be a classic car show featuring a variety of stunning vehicles.

Residents and guests rev up the afternoon at Stratford-upon-Avon care home fundraiser

Inside the home, visitors will be able to enjoy a range of racing-themed activities including a competitive round of Scalextric, where both children and adults can take part in friendly racing action. For those who want to watch the excitement of Formula 1 unfold, the Silverstone qualifying race coverage will be shown in the home’s cinema, keeping everyone in the racing spirit.

This event forms part of Care UK's Grand Prix, which involves care homes across the country participating in racing-themed events to raise vital funds for Race Against Dementia. The money collected at these events will go directly to supporting the charity’s research into the prevention and treatment of dementia.

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside Care Home, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this event in support of Race Against Dementia. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together, have fun and contribute to a very important cause.

“We hope to see lots of people join us for a day full of car-themed activities, and we’re excited to raise as much money as possible for dementia research.”

Ambleside is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, café and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Ambleside, please call Customer Relations Manager Staci Reeson on 01789 868 298, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/ambleside.