Stratford-upon-Avon golf day raises funds for Dementia UK

A trade body representing credit hire companies has raised £2,800 for families affected by dementia with a charity golf day in Warwickshire.

The Credit Hire Organisation (CHO) hosted its annual charity golf day at The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, with all proceeds donated to its charity partner Dementia UK.

The day brought together CHO members, their clients and other associated businesses for a round on the 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course in Stratford-upon-Avon for a second successive year.

It saw 36 golfers take to the course at The Stratford Park with a shotgun start. The day including prizes for nearest the pin, longest drive and the overall individual champion.

Richard Milner (True Solicitors) presenting Mark Mcfarland with the champion trophy.

The prizes were presented during a post-round BBQ in the Meadow Barn at the hotel, with Mark Mcfarland from AX being crowned CHO Charity Golf Day champion.

The CHO is an independent, self-regulated trade body which represents the interests of credit hire companies across the UK.

Its members vote annually to decide the chosen charity for they year ahead, with members choosing Dementia UK for a second successive year for 2024.

The organisation has been raising money for Dementia UK throughout the year and the golf day has taken the overall fundraising figure to over £9,000.

Matt Rowland, who organised the event for The CHO, said: “Dementia UK is a really important charity to the CHO and to all of our members. Dementia sadly effects a lot of people, whether directly or indirectly, and we are doing our bit to support the charity.

“It was a great day to bring everyone together to raise money for a great cause.

“We are a national organisation and we have members travel from all over the UK for the golf day, so to have a course with a central and easily accessible location like The Stratford Park is perfect.

“The course was in a really good condition, the wind made it tricky round but everyone got round eventually!

“We’re already looking at plans for our next golf day to continue to raise important funds for the CHO’s chosen charity in 2025.”

The Stratford Park Hotel’s golf course is nestled in the Welcombe Hills, surrounded by Warwickshire’s charming countryside.

It hosts corporate and charity golf days throughout the year, offering golf, on-site bedrooms, and food and drink.

Beverley Haynes, General Manager at The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, said: “It was great to welcome back members from the Credit Hire Organisation for a second year.

“There is no better location than Warwickshire for a golf day when you are a business or organisation with a national footprint.

“Supporting people and their families affected by dementia is incredibly worthwhile and we’re proud our golf course and hotel has been able to play its part in supporting the fundraising.”

