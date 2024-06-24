Stratford-upon-Avon hotel opens new outdoor space following £80,000 investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An independent Stratford-upon-Avon hotel has partnered with a locally-based award-winning garden designer to create a new outdoor space which is now open to guests.

The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, a family-owned hotel on Ingon Lane, has opened a new outdoor dining and drinking area designed by Lucy Bravington Design after a £80,000 investment.

Lucy Bravington, who has been designing gardens for 15 years, is based in Stratford-upon-Avon and won Gold for her show garden at BBC Gardeners' World Live 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project gives the 32-bedroom hotel, which is set in the Welcombe Hills, one of the biggest beer gardens in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Stratford Park Hotel outdoor space

The new garden, which is available for guests at the hotel, weddings, golfers and more, is designed as a series of comfortable but private pods surrounded by nature.

Stone paths lead between the pods, which vary in size to fit intimate groups of four to larger groups of 20, and in time will be surrounded by more than 1,500 plants which have now been planted and are starting to grow.

The planting plan features a wide range of colours with purples, reds and yellows at its heart – which will mean that through the seasons the year-round space will provide an ever-changing experience for guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Bravington said it has been great to be involved in a local project which will be used by people in the area where she lives.

She said: “It’s been a lovely project to be involved with and it has been great to work with the hotel’s team to bring it to fruition.

“The hotel is very local to me and I know a lot of people who play golf up there, so I’m sure they’ll enjoy a drink or bite to eat in the new space.

“Each seating area is private but comfortable. The paths between the pods create a private experience for guests but also make it easier for staff to reach and serve tables. When the plants have all grown it will be a perfect space for photographs too, with a lot of colour and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to see the area now completed and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by hotel guests all year round.”

The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club has worked with a range of suppliers to create the new space.

Garden furniture has been supplied by Gloucestershire-based Eclipse Furniture, with the stone paths from FGD Ltd, which has offices in Wolverhampton and Coventry.

Volunteers from Bromsgrove Rugby Club, which is sponsored by the hotel, have also been involved in the project by supporting them with planting and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley Haynes, General Manager and Co-Owner of The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, said: “We’re excited to finally open our new outdoor dining and drinking space to guests.

“Our team have been working tirelessly over the last few months to get the space ready in time for summer. It significantly grows our outdoor seating capacity and enables us to cater for more customers at our restaurant.