Stratford-upon-Avon hotel opens new outdoor space following £80,000 investment
The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, a family-owned hotel on Ingon Lane, has opened a new outdoor dining and drinking area designed by Lucy Bravington Design after a £80,000 investment.
Lucy Bravington, who has been designing gardens for 15 years, is based in Stratford-upon-Avon and won Gold for her show garden at BBC Gardeners' World Live 2023.
The project gives the 32-bedroom hotel, which is set in the Welcombe Hills, one of the biggest beer gardens in Stratford-upon-Avon.
The new garden, which is available for guests at the hotel, weddings, golfers and more, is designed as a series of comfortable but private pods surrounded by nature.
Stone paths lead between the pods, which vary in size to fit intimate groups of four to larger groups of 20, and in time will be surrounded by more than 1,500 plants which have now been planted and are starting to grow.
The planting plan features a wide range of colours with purples, reds and yellows at its heart – which will mean that through the seasons the year-round space will provide an ever-changing experience for guests.
Lucy Bravington said it has been great to be involved in a local project which will be used by people in the area where she lives.
She said: “It’s been a lovely project to be involved with and it has been great to work with the hotel’s team to bring it to fruition.
“The hotel is very local to me and I know a lot of people who play golf up there, so I’m sure they’ll enjoy a drink or bite to eat in the new space.
“Each seating area is private but comfortable. The paths between the pods create a private experience for guests but also make it easier for staff to reach and serve tables. When the plants have all grown it will be a perfect space for photographs too, with a lot of colour and wildlife.
“It’s great to see the area now completed and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by hotel guests all year round.”
The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club has worked with a range of suppliers to create the new space.
Garden furniture has been supplied by Gloucestershire-based Eclipse Furniture, with the stone paths from FGD Ltd, which has offices in Wolverhampton and Coventry.
Volunteers from Bromsgrove Rugby Club, which is sponsored by the hotel, have also been involved in the project by supporting them with planting and landscaping.
Beverley Haynes, General Manager and Co-Owner of The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, said: “We’re excited to finally open our new outdoor dining and drinking space to guests.
“Our team have been working tirelessly over the last few months to get the space ready in time for summer. It significantly grows our outdoor seating capacity and enables us to cater for more customers at our restaurant.
“We are pleased to have been able to work with Lucy Bravington on this outdoor area and would like to thank all the other partners which have supported the project.”
