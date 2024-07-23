Stratford woman with MS takes on 150km charity walk challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Stratford woman with multiple sclerosis (MS) is challenging herself to walk 150km this month, despite not being able to walk at all for three months at the end of last year.

Danni Jones, 30, was diagnosed with the incurable disease in October last year but had been experiencing worrying symptoms for much longer. “It was an almost four-year battle to get someone to take me seriously,” she explains. “My symptoms have varied over the years. At first, it was numbness of legs, eye movements, and migraines. Since then, I have had three ‘stroke-like’ episodes, optic neuritis – blindness in my left eye – and my eye movements have become extreme and affect me all day every day. I have a full body tremor. In my last relapse I couldn’t walk anymore and relied on a wheelchair. I have significantly reduced sensation in my bottom and bladder. I self-catheter my bladder every day and also flush my bowels too, to try and help this. I am weak and clumsy. I pick up chest infections regularly, I have extreme fatigue and low mood and I still sometimes rely on my walking stick on days when I am very tired.”

Since her diagnosis, Danni has had to have her home modified to accommodate her disability. “I have aids around the house installed by occupational therapy, to help with my day-to-day life, such as rails up my stairs and in my hallway, a chair to sit in when prepping food, one to sit on when brushing my teeth, a shower chair, supports around each toilet, and I have carers twice a day Monday to Wednesday. My husband can only work part-time to have Thursday to Sunday off, so he can support me as I was struggling mentally with relying on carers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite her challenging circumstances, Danni is looking forward to completing her 150km walk. “The thing I’m looking forward to most is taking some time out for myself. I’m a Mum to two young boys, Ace, 4, and Laine, 2, so it’s actually nice to have some time for me, where I’m responsible for only myself. Also, some light exercise and keeping my body moving will help me long-term, as when I don’t move my body, my symptoms become worse.

Danni

The MS-UK Walk is a new fundraising challenge from the charity MS-UK. Fundraisers pledge a distance to walk during the month of July and raise money by being sponsored by family and friends. And it’s not only for those who can walk unaided – those who use mobility aids are getting involved too because you set your own distance, meaning it is accessible to all.

“Now I am able to, I was to give back and raise awareness,” says Danni. “And as soon as I heard about the charity and what they do, I knew I had to take on this challenge.”