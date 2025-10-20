Stratford’s first ND BrainSpace brings neurodivergent community together
The relaxed, discussion-based session offered an opportunity for genuine connection, as participants shared openly about their experiences and recognised how much they had in common.
The group explored how anxiety can show up differently for neurodivergent people — from sensory overload and masking to overwhelm and trying to navigate a world that isn’t always designed with ND needs in mind.
Local coach and counsellor Hannah Chatterley, who runs the project, said:
“It was amazing to see how much the topic resonated. There was such a warm, open atmosphere — people were honest, supportive, and really valued the chance to talk about what helps them personally.”
A full reflection on the first session, including the group’s ideas for anxiety soothers, is available here: www.chooseyourway.co.uk/resources/nd-brain-space-what-we-learned-about-anxiety-and-how-we-soothe
_____________________
Next ND Brain Space: Wellbeing – What Really Works for ND Brains?
The next session will take place at 7pm Wednesday 5th November 2025 at Tyler House Hub, Stratford-upon-Avon.
This time, the group will explore what wellbeing truly means for neurodivergent minds and bodies, looking at both:
Physical wellbeing – fitness, food, rest, and sensory comfort
Mental wellbeing – mood, emotional regulation, and self-understanding
Guest speaker Stephy M (https://www.facebook.com/StephyM.fitness) will introduce Trauma-Informed Personal Training, sharing how her approach helps make movement feel safer, more empowering, and less intimidating for those who might usually find exercise overwhelming.
Next ND Brain Space: Wednesday 5th November 2025
Location: Tyler House Hub, Tyler Street, Stratford-upon-Avon
To register: www.chooseyourway.co.uk/nd-brainspace or email [email protected]