Stratford’s first ND BrainSpace brings neurodivergent community together

The first ever ND BrainSpace took place in Stratford-upon-Avon earlier this month, bringing together over twenty neurodivergent adults to explore the theme of anxiety.

The relaxed, discussion-based session offered an opportunity for genuine connection, as participants shared openly about their experiences and recognised how much they had in common.

The group explored how anxiety can show up differently for neurodivergent people — from sensory overload and masking to overwhelm and trying to navigate a world that isn’t always designed with ND needs in mind.

Local coach and counsellor Hannah Chatterley, who runs the project, said:

A brilliant first ND BrainSpace! We explored what anxiety really looks like for ND brains — and what actually helps us feel better.

“It was amazing to see how much the topic resonated. There was such a warm, open atmosphere — people were honest, supportive, and really valued the chance to talk about what helps them personally.”

A full reflection on the first session, including the group’s ideas for anxiety soothers, is available here: www.chooseyourway.co.uk/resources/nd-brain-space-what-we-learned-about-anxiety-and-how-we-soothe

Next ND Brain Space: Wellbeing – What Really Works for ND Brains?

So proud to host the first ND BrainSpace. It was amazing to see so many neurodivergent people coming together to share, learn, and support each other.

The next session will take place at 7pm Wednesday 5th November 2025 at Tyler House Hub, Stratford-upon-Avon.

This time, the group will explore what wellbeing truly means for neurodivergent minds and bodies, looking at both:

Physical wellbeing – fitness, food, rest, and sensory comfort

Mental wellbeing – mood, emotional regulation, and self-understanding

ND BrainSpace: a space for neurodivergent people to connect, share, grow, and thrive together.

Guest speaker Stephy M (https://www.facebook.com/StephyM.fitness) will introduce Trauma-Informed Personal Training, sharing how her approach helps make movement feel safer, more empowering, and less intimidating for those who might usually find exercise overwhelming.

Next ND Brain Space: Wednesday 5th November 2025

Location: Tyler House Hub, Tyler Street, Stratford-upon-Avon